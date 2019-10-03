Idaho legislators remain bound and determined to make somebody sweat out the state’s 10 percent match — roughly $42 million — for a Medicaid expansion program voters approved last year.
One panel wants to stick the counties — in other words, local property taxpayers — for about $10 million.
And because lawmakers first in 2018 and then again this year passed out lucrative income tax breaks to wealthy households and corporations, the state budget may be impoverished next year. So you can easily imagine them whining about paying for Medicaid instead of public schools or higher education.
Of course, it may not be as dire as all that.
Because Medicaid will cover health care programs — such as treatment of prison inmates — the state will save some money. It can draw on yearly dividends the Millennium Fund generates. This endowment was built with investments drawn from Idaho’s settlement from the Big Tobacco lawsuit. And the infusion of more than $400 million in federal Medicaid spending should boost state tax revenues.
But if all that fails, why penalize the property owners or education programs?
Why not consider an obvious source — the tobacco and alcohol industries whose products drive up health care costs?
For some reason, a state political culture steeped in temperance gets a headache every time the topic of raising taxes on smoking and drinking comes up.
For instance:
l Cigarette taxes — Idaho has not changed its 57-cent per pack tax since 2003. That’s the 45th lowest tax in the country. Only North Dakota (44 cents), North Carolina (45 cents), Georgia (37 cents) Virginia (30 cents) and Missouri (17 cents) are lower. Idaho ties with South Carolina.
By contrast, Washington’s cigarette tax is $3.025 per pack, Oregon charges $1.33 a pack, Montana and Utah come in at $1.70 per pack, Nevada’s tax is $1.80 per pack and even Wyoming charges more at 60 cents.
At its current rate, Idaho’s cigarette tax generates $34.6 million.
l Tobacco — Idaho’s taxes on other tobacco products comes in at 40 percent on wholesale purchases. Last adjusted in 1994, it has not caught up with technology. The state does not tax e-cigarettes. Last year, it produced almost $15.7 million.
l Wine — Taxed at 45 cents per gallon, Idaho’s wine tax has not been touched since 1971. Last year, the wine tax raised $6 million.
lBeer — Ever since President John F. Kennedy took the oath of office in 1961, Idaho has been taxing beer at 15 cents per gallon. That collected $4.2 million.
In 2011, health organizations and then-House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Dennis Lake, R-Blackfoot, proposed to raise about $51 million by adding $1.25 to the price of cigarettes.
Conservative members of the House tax-writing committee — among them then-Rep. Lenore Hardy Barrett, R-Challis, and Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens — refused to go along.But here, you have a new dynamic.
You wouldn’t need as big a tax boost. You could spread a 70 percent hike across the board — or surgically increase the price of smoking and vaping — raise enough money for Medicaid expansion and still leave Idaho with some of the lowest tobacco and alcohol taxes in the United States.
Of course, as Lake noted, you’d have to adjust the tax rate to account for a drop in sales. Higher cigarette taxes will drive some people, especially young smokers, to quit. For instance, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says a $1.50 increase in the price of a pack of cigarettes would see a 21.1 percent drop in young smokers.
Fewer smokers means fewer demands on the health care system in general and Medicaid in particular. Who could argue with that?
This is imposing the cost of treating smoking- and drinking-related ailments on the people who engage in those behaviors — and the industries that profit from it.
That’s not a tax. That’s not even a sin tax.It’s more like a user fee. — M.T.