In Friday’s Jeers against our proposal to give Idahoans a six-month gas-tax holiday, Marty Trillhaase brought up several points. However, he missed the main issue. Democrats have been fighting for years to give the average Idahoan — the people who go to work every morning — a tax break that will benefit their bottom line.
It’s also important to understand our proposal backfills from the surplus into funds used for our infrastructure. We are not taking anything away from roads and bridges. The tax holiday would cost the state $180 million, which the state can afford with a $1.3 billion surplus.
Our proposal, which would save families and businesses 32 cents per gallon at the pump, is one of those tax breaks. It seeks to help out the average Idahoan and push back against recent income tax cuts for the wealthy and well-connected.
We have other ideas for bringing meaningful tax relief to working-class families, too. Democrats have pushed to end the tax on groceries. We have also pushed for property tax relief — to no avail.
Instead, the state has offered massive tax breaks that put thousands of dollars into the pockets of the wealthy while middle- and low-income families barely receive enough to fill a tank of gas.
The income tax is the wrong tax to cut. For long-term tax relief, let’s listen to the citizens who have been asking the Legislature to reform property taxes for years and remove the sales tax on groceries. This will benefit more working-class Idahoans who are on a tight budget and who will spend the money they keep in local businesses.
We have already heard the familiar rhetoric about cutting taxes during the next legislative session. That’s why we felt it was our duty to urge the governor to give a tax break to the people who need it, whether a family of four, a business owner with a delivery van or a farmer who has to transport his crop to consumers out of state.
Those are the people who are the backbone of this state and those are the people who have been overlooked the last couple of years with the state’s tax cuts. We can do this while ensuring the state’s transportation budget stays whole.
Our response was to propose a tax break that could be felt by all Idahoans. With gas soaring above $5 a gallon, we felt a gas-tax holiday was a perfect fit for these difficult times.
It also shows Idaho lawmakers what tax relief for average taxpayers looks like.
It’s time to do what is right. Let’s get money into the pockets of families and businesses.
Nelson, D-Moscow, represents Benewah and Latah counties in the state Senate. Ruchti, D-Pocatello, represents Bannock County in the Idaho House.