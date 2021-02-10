The same Idaho Legislature that doesn’t trust city councilors, school board members or county commissioners to rename their own parks or save up cash for new buildings has suddenly become the champion of local control.
And an Idaho Legislature that is responsible for not only a relatively permissive open meeting law but also a public records law that forces you into court — at some expense — to obtain your own government records now says it’s on the side of public access.
Who do these legislators think they’re kidding?
Their bill to strip away the burden on local governments to publish legal notices in newspapers is not about helping the public — because it won’t.
It’s about breaking the financial backs of some newspapers — which it will.
Backed by the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho Association of Counties, Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, is promoting House Bill 53 — which removes the mandate to publish notices and replaces it with a provision allowing them to post notices on their own official websites.
The current system isn’t foolproof. Elsewhere on this page, Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury alleges that his colleagues failed to give advance word of a six-hour preliminary budget session held on Jan. 23.
But at least the current system is user-friendly. Consider it the equivalent of your government advising you about its upcoming meetings, activities and decisions in a centralized, neutral format. You don’t need a computer or the skills to use one to learn what’s going in your community.
What Weber proposes would radically change the equation. The onus is shifted to the citizen to do his own research across as many as 900 public webpages.
By the way, since 2012, the Newspaper Association of Idaho has maintained the website www.Idahopublicnotices.com — where legal notices from across the state are posted free of charge.
Disenfranchised would be low-income people who can’t afford a computer, senior citizens who may not have acquired the skills to work with one and residents of rural areas who lack access to broadband.
Which brings us to the real agenda.
Although he voted against Weber’s bill, Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, spelled it out: “I am no friend of the newspapers given the history of deliberate and ruthless, reckless political misreporting at times. ... And I’d, of course, personally just love to hit the newspapers where it hurts — money.”
The past decade has been unfriendly to the typical newspaper’s bottom line. Competition from the internet, the hollowing out of the retail advertising market and the loss of circulation — compounded by the Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic — have devastated the industry.
As compiled by the University of North Carolina, an average of 10 newspapers went out of business each month between 2004 and 2018.
Then in 2019, the death rate rose to 20 a month.
In the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s grown to 30 a month.
Idaho’s daily newspapers are by no means robust, but they’ll survive the loss of revenue from legal notices.
The same can not be said of Idaho’s weeklies.
Legal notices can account for between 15 and 25 percent of a weekly’s revenues — and it’s a reliable source of income at a time when the retail sector has been hit even harder in rural Idaho than in the urban centers.
So Weber’s bill would no doubt create even more news deserts in Idaho’s nooks and crannies. As anyone living in one of those news deserts can tell you, it is likely to produce:
l More political polarization. People who lack access to local news outlets will turn to sources such as Facebook, where the material is national and politicized.
l Less watchdogging. Say what you will about the local newspaper; it keeps local government on its toes. Communities caught in a news desert tend to suffer more corruption and higher taxes.
l Less engagement. Without a newspaper, interest in local elections wanes.
So it’s no surprise when a lawmaker such as Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, wants to stick it to the Idaho Press, the Idaho Statesman or even the Lewiston Tribune.
But as Weber’s bill goes to a vote, watch whether Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, or Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, vote to put their local weekly newspaper in dire straits. — M.T.