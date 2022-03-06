By an 8-to-7 vote on Tuesday, the Idaho House Education Committee stopped short of launching a demolition project on public schools.
How did it get so close?
At least you can thank newcomer Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, who voted with the majority.
But along with her seven colleagues, McCann drew the wrath of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Last year, IFF President Wayne Hoffman called public schools “grotesque,” and urged lawmakers to replace them with a school voucher.
Before the panel was a measure that came close to achieving Hoffman’s dream. Sponsors included Reps. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley — who draws a 98% approval rating from the IFF — and Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle — who votes IFF’s way 87% of the time.
It called for establishing a tax-funded $6,000 per child education savings account from kindergarten through the 12th grade. With that money, parents could pay for tuition.
So much for the state constitutional obligation that lawmakers “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Although the bill limits eligibility to families earning below 250% of the income cap for free-and-reduced lunch, that still works out to two-thirds of the population.
You may think taking $6,000 a child a year out of Idaho’s school system leaves more for those who remain in public education. Even in last place, the Gem State spends about $7,705 per student.
But fixed costs don’t change all that much. If, for instance, an elementary school class of 23 loses three children to the voucher system, the public school still needs a classroom teacher as well as support staff, not to mention supplies, utilities and transportation.
Left behind in these hollowed-out schools would have been:
l Children whose families can not afford to come up with the extra tuition money the voucher won’t cover. The cost of private education often runs more than $6,000 a year.
l Students with special needs. The measure required parents who opted in to the program to waive their rights under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
l Rural communities. As former Idaho school Superintendents Geoff Thomas of Rexburg, Wil Overgaard of Weiser and Don Coberly of Boise have noted, students living in 20 of Idaho’s 44 counties have no access to private schools. Four counties — Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Bannock — is where you’ll find three-quarters of those private options.
l Public accountability. What do you think happens once those tax dollars reach private educational enterprises? Some of those testifying in favor of the bill made that clear enough.
“My husband and I would prefer our three children to attend a private Christian school that aligns with our values, morals and beliefs,” Mandi Guy told the Education Committee.
Private schools do not answer to the constitutional separation of church and state.
They do not follow legislative directives.
There is no school board elected by the voters.
They’re under no obligation to adhere to the Open Meetings Law or the Public Records Act.
And if you start with a state-subsidized Christian school today, how can you say no to an academy steeped in so-called critical race theory tomorrow?
What about the timing?
Idahoans aren’t clamoring for diminution of public education. As the recent Boise State University public policy survey reiterated, public schools remain Idahoans’ top priority. If anything, Idahoans want the system expanded with state support for all-day kindergarten.
That nearly half of the House specialists on education matters think otherwise tells you this battle is far from over. — M.T.