Here is the “new normal” Scott Green has discovered in the six months he has presided over the University of Idaho:
Idaho’s negligence toward higher education has evolved into outright hostility.
In years past, governors and lawmakers at least gave lip service toward supporting the four-year institutions of higher learning many of them attended. In bad times when college and university budgets got raided, they’d pledge the schools would share in the prosperity just around the corner. It never happened, of course. So students made up the difference by paying ever-escalating tuition and fees.
This year, however, Green and his colleagues made a good faith effort to contain those expenses. Aware the price of a college education was beyond the reach of many families in a state where median household incomes are 43rd lowest in the nation — and fall below all of its neighbors — they agreed to freeze tuition.
That’s good news for students, but if last year is any indication, that took about $16.2 million off the table.
What did they get for it?
How about a commitment to bear the entire burden of faculty and staff cost-of-living increases — technically called change in employee compensation? In the past, schools have settled for half the amount, so students picked up the rest through higher fees.
Nope. The state’s 2 percent CEC package will be just enough for 1 percent at the UI.
OK, then why not at least shield schools from additional state funding cuts because their enrollments are falling?
Nope.
Could the state at least cover the full costs of operating new buildings that were constructed without state support?
Nope. The state will continue to pay half or even less of these so-called occupancy costs.
Then at least don’t add to the pain. Last year’s budget netted the schools an additional $10.2 million — about 3.4 percent. How about maintaining that?
Nope. After cutting the base 1 percent this year and 2 percent next, the state’s four-year schools will get an increase of $1.2 million — 0.39 percent.
Maybe doing the right thing by students no longer gets rewarded.
But punished?
It makes a bad situation at the UI even worse. The university has a $22 million deficit — about 5 percent of its operating budget.
Had the UI the ability to raise tuition again and tap into a typical general fund increase, it might have close to $5 million more to work with.
Instead, if you factor in the additional cuts at the state level, it could expand the UI’s budget hole by another $2 million.
The new normal leaves Green with a depleted toolbox to address it: He can hunt and peck his way through privatization contracts and myriad fees. He can try to attract more students to Moscow — which in four years has seen full-time enrollment slip from 9,422 to 9,068. Getting a couple hundred more people enrolled would help. It’s well within UI’s reach, but that’s going against the trend.
Absent that, it’s downsizing — and not just in a small way.
If you think that’s not in the plans, then you don’t understand the new normal.
Higher education is not Idaho’s top priority.
That’s public schools.
It’s not second place, either.
That’s Medicaid and health care programs.
Nor is it third.
That’s prisons and public safety.
Every legislator has local schools. Every legislator has people who depend on health care. And every legislator has a constituent who will volunteer he’s far more concerned about the rising cost of living and crime than whether his waitress has a philosophy degree.
And if you look around, those legislators who do have institutions of higher learning within their districts tend to be members of the Democratic legislative minority.
When members of the GOP legislative majority talk about higher education, it’s usually hot-button issues. That could be the flap over diversity programs last summer, allegations of liberal indoctrination on campus or even Rep. Chad Christensen’s aversion to unisex toilets at Boise State University.
Distill it further and you find Idaho politicians who apparently relish the opportunity to inflict some budgetary distress on institutions they believe are bloated and inefficient.
Beyond that, however, where’s the political master plan? Is there a point where downsizing leads to right-sizing? Or is this just another example of how Idaho will muddle through from one budget cycle to another?
If Green is at all dispirited by this, he has every right to be.
“I would like to say that the tides will turn and states across the country will see the value of public education (and) the great return that they’ve gotten, but I think it’s going to be a hard sell — it continues to be a hard sell,” he said last week. “For whatever reason, our elected officials don’t value higher education the way they used to.”
This much you can bet on: Next year could be just as bad.
They call it the new normal for a reason. — M.T.