Mark this down on your calendar: The statewide televised debate among Idaho Republicans running for governor is less than a year away.
Getting a sense of deja vu?
Not since the 2014 GOP gubernatorial debate has Idaho seen so much potential for political theatrics bordering on the bizarre.
Back then, incumbent Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter had a lot of questions he preferred not to answer, including why one of his campaign contributors, Corrections Corporation of America, was doing such a poor job managing what was then called the Idaho Correctional Center outside Boise.
His challenger, future Congressman Russ Fulcher, had the opposite problem — how to get his message across as the underdog candidate with fewer campaign resources.
Eating up the time were two fellows Otter insisted join them:
l Walt Bayes, a bearded father of 16 who sprinkled biblical verses throughout the night, including a warning about the end times.
l Harley Brown, who showed up in a tie, biker leathers and a breast pocket stuffed with cigars. “You got your choice, folks,” Brown said. “A cowboy, a curmudgeon, a biker or (as he looked at Fulcher) a normal guy.”
The debate went viral. Time Magazine called it a “rare, rare treat.” And it’s still out there for your viewing pleasure.
Or you can wait.
First up in 2022: Ammon Bundy. If he follows through with his initial step to enter the race, he’ll be every bit as entertaining as Bayes and Brown combined. Disruption is his middle name. After beating the rap in a 2014 standoff with federal agents at Bunkerville, Nev., and an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., two years later, Bundy returned to Idaho. When his antics during the special legislative session last August got him banished from the state Capitol, Bundy just could not stay away — and now faces trespassing charges. He can’t walk into a store or attend a high school football game without making a scene about face masks.
So why would you expect Bundy to adhere by the rules in any gubernatorial debate? He’ll hog the clock and grab the audience’s attention.
Unless, of course, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has her way.
Four years ago in her debate against Democratic rival, Kristin Collum, McGeachin showed up at the public television studio with her own private security. As Bryan Clark of the Idaho Falls Post Register noted, at least one member of her detail had a 3 Percenter tattoo.
That’s far from her only brush with far-right, anti-government militia movements.
McGeachin wasn’t in office two months when she was snapping pictures outside her Capitol quarters with two 3 Percenters who were flashing what many consider to be a white power hand signal.
The next month — as acting governor because Little had briefly left the state — McGeachin observed the 24th anniversary of the day Timothy McVeigh blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 and injuring more than 680, by administering a heavily edited oath of office to the 3 Percenters gathered on the Statehouse campus.
Exclaimed Idaho’s acting chief executive: “Hallelujah.”
With more than two years to polish her technique, who knows what she’ll do to steal the spotlight back from Bundy?
Hallelujah, indeed.
Also likely to be on hand is Ed Humphreys of Eagle. The last time the Region IV (Ada County) Republican chairman took center stage, it was just before the Idaho Legislature temporarily shut down in mid-March before the COVID-19 pandemic struck down any more of its members.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence reported, Humphreys helped launch a bill reminiscent of George Orwell’s memory hole device: Schools and institutions of higher learning would be docked 10 percent of their state budgets if they engaged in “social justice” or “critical race theory.” Any citizen could file a lawsuit if he believed the institutions were breaking the law.
Just to make sure word got around, Humphreys videotaped himself and posted on Facebook that “We took a crack at the racist filth being taught to our students!”
Expect more of what Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, called at the time “pure political theater.”
Then there’s Little.
Like Otter, the night could not go better for him if Bundy, McGeachin, Humphreys — and who knows who else will qualify for the debate — take up all the time.
That way, the incumbent does not have to answer uncomfortable questions such as:
l Why did he sign away Idahoans’ initiative and referendum rights after vetoing a weaker attack on the people’s law two years ago?
l Why did he sign into law a cousin of Humphreys’ idea, even though he found plenty wrong with it? “As state leaders, the last thing we want to do is undermine the trust and local governance of our public schools,” he wrote in what could have passed for a veto statement.
l Why did he sign House Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s assault on local government under the guise of inadequate property tax relief for homeowners? The governor conceded Moyle’s heavy handed approach — stalling 18 weeks before issuing a take-it or leave-it proposition — posed “significant concerns.”
l And why does the governor believe more than quadrupling the amount of sales tax dollars drained from public schools into highways not only warrants his approval, but a victory lap?
That’s not much of a choice Idaho’s dominant political party is offering. But it should make for quite a show. It probably will go viral, too. — M.T.