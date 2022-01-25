This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa
———
Now that the 2022 legislative session is ramping up in Boise, we have noticed a profound disconnect between the kinds of issues the majority of regular Idahoans are concerned about and the topics put forth by the governor and the Legislature thus far.
These “kitchen-table” issues are what Idahoans have been asking for for years, but many have been brushed aside as of late in favor of special interest group priorities from a loud minority of extremists.
In our opinion, Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature should prioritize:
l Property tax relief.
l Affordable housing.
l Supporting education and educators.
l Workforce shortage.
It also might be prudent for our government leaders to acknowledge the pandemic that is not only ongoing but is continuing to escalate and pushing the hospital system back toward re-entering crisis standards of care.
Home prices have skyrocketed, and with them, property taxes, since 2016, when lawmakers capped the state’s homeowner’s exemption from property taxes and ended indexed increases in the exemption tied to housing prices.
Last year’s property-tax bill, House Bill 389, slightly increased the homeowner’s exemption but cut back the “circuit breaker” tax relief program for low-income seniors while granting tax breaks for developers and businesses. Local municipalities have widely criticized the move, and many homeowners have felt the hit — especially seniors on fixed incomes.
Many Idahoans could be helped by simply raising the exemption and improving the circuit breaker.
Given these prominent issues, the governor’s proposed income-tax cuts, and the whopping $75 rebates that the majority of residents will receive from it — with the biggest rebates being reserved for the wealthiest residents and corporations — come across as a bit tone deaf.
This is also true for the recently proposed bill that would forbid local governments from regulating fees or deposits for residential rental properties. The timing of such a proposal couldn’t be worse; a housing analysis from the city of Boise, presented to the city council in August, found that 67% of renters here couldn’t afford housing that the local market is producing. Since last year, rent has increased 20% and wages in the area have lagged far behind escalating housing prices.
The housing issue, while not the only factor, is also related to the shortage of workers here. It is difficult for many businesses to attract talent to the area, especially for lower paying jobs such as those in the service industry. Until this is addressed, get used to slow service.
The state has proposed ways to address its own worker shortage by increasing state employee wages, but the statewide issue has yet to be discussed. Improving access and affordability of child care in the state should also be a boon to parents who may want to be working but can’t. This could be particularly beneficial to women.
The governor’s proposed budget did include $47 million for early literacy funding to Idaho schools, which would be enough to fund all-day kindergarten. We see this as an important step, but there’s still a lot of work to do in regard to Idaho schools.
Focusing on how to support Idaho’s students and teachers will be critical to our state’s success. Continuing to pander to special interest groups and their hot-button culture wars, such as by attacking critical race theory (which is largely not taught in schools) or social emotional learning (which only seeks to help children manage their emotions), will only erode the credibility of our schools and further dishearten educators, making it difficult to recruit the best teachers.
We are aware that it is a primary year, and some lawmakers up for election may find it risky to attack some of these issues — but that is no excuse for not meeting the needs of Idahoans.
Who will emerge as the true leaders this session, ready to tackle these vital issues head on? We’ll be watching closely, because we can’t afford to wait any longer.