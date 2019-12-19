Here’s the bad news: Your property taxes are due Friday.
Here’s the really bad news: It’s going to get worse next year.
Here’s the even worse news: Don’t count on your legislators to fix it.
That’s because it has become abundantly clear that those lawmakers goofed three years ago when they tinkered with the Homestead Exemption.
That measure shields half of a modest home’s value from property taxation. Until 2016, the maximum benefit was hitched to a real estate index. If prices expanded, then the Homestead Exemption rose to maintain the tax break’s benefit. If prices dropped as they did during the Great Recession, then the tax break was adjusted downward.
Instead, lawmakers capped the maximum benefit at $100,000. In other words, every house worth more than $200,000 pays more property tax than it otherwise would.
Here’s how that works:
Take two Normal Hill homes — one worth $177,000 and the other worth $250,000. Both pay the same tax levy at 2.17 percent. The cheaper home enjoys the full 50 percent Homestead Exemption. But 60 percent of the more expensive home’s assessed value gets taxed.
Lower-priced homes get a break, but Idaho’s real estate boom has left fewer and fewer taxpayers in that happy circumstance.
As a result, taxes are shifting. Commercial and industrial property owners pay less while homeowners pay more.
Homeowners’ taxes jumped 8.9 percent.
Taxes on second homes as well as rentals ranging from one to four units are up 3.5 percent.
Meanwhile, the owners of commercial and industrial properties — which includes large rental complexes — are paying 2.1 percent less.
That’s why residential property owners now cover 67.9 percent of the tax burden, the highest level recorded since the Tax Commission began following the trend in 1980.
Keep in mind property taxes look backwards. This year’s taxes are based on last year’s assessments.
So expect the incredibly shrinking Homestead Exemption to become incredibly smaller when the 2019 valuations are applied to next year’s taxes.
l Statewide — 291,139 homeowners — 62 percent — are now assessed at more than $200,000. That’s an increase of 72,139 residences from a year ago, when 48 percent of Idaho’s homeowners had lost the full benefit of the Homestead Exemption.
l Latah County — 4,913 homeowners — 64 percent — are in the $200,000-plus club. That’s up by 567 homes from last year when the 57.5 percent of homes were below the exemption’s cap.
l Nez Perce County — Last year, 4,145 homes — or 40.3 percent — were assessed at more than $200,000. Now that’s up to 4,529, or 43.7 percent.
l It’s not quite as dire in rural north central Idaho. Still, 30.6 percent, or 1,485, of Idaho County’s homes are outside the full protection of the Homestead Exemption. In Clearwater County, it’s 20 percent, or 473 homes. About 13.5 percent of Lewis County’s homeowners, or 139, will face assessments in excess of $200,000.
l Ada County — 88.3 percent, or 137,756, of the homes are assessed at more than $200,000. Prices have risen so high there that only 18,315 homeowners in that county can claim the full Homestead Exemption.
l Canyon County — 54.8 percent, or 28,114 homes, are worth more than $200,000.
l Kootenai County — 86.4 percent, or 34,243 homes, are in the $200,000-plus club.
l Bonneville County — 45.4 percent, or 13,055 homes, are priced out of full Homestead Exemption coverage.
l Bannock County — 46.7 percent, or 10,009 homes, are worth more than $200,000.
l Twin Falls County — 43.5 percent, or 8,798, are assessed at more than $200,000.
The Tax Commission estimates the Homestead Exemption has already lost 22 percent of the value it would have retained had the Legislature left well enough alone. Almost a year ago, Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, sought to restore the Homestead Exemption’s inflation adjustment. They got blocked at the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Instead, lawmakers are looking for scapegoats. For instance, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star insists bloated local government budgets are the culprit — when many of those budget increases stem from legislative decisions. Inadequate state support for schools drive a lot of local tax increases. So does the mountain of unfunded mandates lawmakers impose upon county government.
Come this time next year, you’ll know who prevailed.
If it’s Moyle, expect another round of property tax sticker shock. — M.T.