Rather than correct their own mistake and deliver property tax relief to ordinary Idaho homeowners, some Republican lawmakers seem eager to reward those people at the top of the economic ladder while further undermining the means to shore up the state’s underfunded schools.

The property tax bills homeowners must pay by Dec. 20 have skyrocketed. In part, that’s a reflection of the real estate market. Demand for homes is red hot while commercial and industrial property values have been comparatively flat.

