From the moment Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced his stay-at-home order on March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his No. 2, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, has been aggressively undermining him.
Within hours of Little’s decision, McGeachin was on social media with her online poll about a “sweeping, statewide stay-at-home order that came as a surprise to many Idahoans, myself included.” McGeachin’s survey ran 3-to-1 in Little’s favor.
Then came her April 17 private letter to Little — details of which she emailed to supporters the next day — in which McGeachin offered a cotton-candy alternative to the governor’s stark decision: Open the state now and drain Idaho’s coffers of cash needed for struggling schools with another round of tax cuts.
The next week found her headlining an anti-Little protest rally held in Rexburg.
On May 1, she took things even further. Joining former Congressman and GOP Chairman Raul Labrador, state Sen. Dan Johnson and state Rep. Mike Kingsley, both R-Lewiston, the lieutenant governor lent her support to the owners of Hardware Brewing Co., in Kendrick while they defied a lawful order issued in the middle of the greatest public health care crisis in a century.
In a column she issued last week, McGeachin not only reminded everyone she’s “one heartbeat away from the governor’s chair,” but upped the rhetorical ante: “The governor campaigned on a promise of imposing the ‘lightest hand of government’ on Idahoans. To me, this means getting out of the way and letting Idahoans get back to work.”
This you have not seen anytime recently.
Even when Idahoans issued a split decision by electing Democratic governors and Republican lieutenant governors in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the state’s top leaders maintained a civil decorum. Disputes tended to be private. Even when then-Lt. Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican, was expected to challenge Gov. John Evans, a Democrat, in the 1982 election, their disputes were policy driven.
Until now, the most overt case of insubordination occurred in 1987, when Republican Lt. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter exercised his powers as acting governor — Democratic Gov. Cecil D. Andrus was out of the state — to veto a measure raising Idaho’s drinking age to 21. Before he acted, however, Otter gave Andrus the courtesy of a heads-up.
In a state where the appointment power is limited, the Legislature can block regulations and controls the purse strings, being governor is difficult enough. But Little is facing a challenge like no other — a pandemic and an economic collapse.
Now he has to deal with a lieutenant governor whose words and deeds have encouraged more defiance of a public health order that relies on voluntary compliance. She also has diminished the governor’s political capital within his own party. With the exception of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and former GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tommy Ahlquist, no Republican has publicly rallied to Little’s defense. Those sniping from the sidelines take political cover from McGeachin.
Idaho has a problem.
The deep divisions within its dominant Republican Party have exposed flaws in the way Idaho picks its lieutenant governor.
Like 16 other states such as Nevada and Washington, Idaho elects the governor and lieutenant governor separately. That worked well enough when the parties were competitive and preferred to nominate centrists. But one-party rule in Idaho has generated a schism between center-right candidates such as Little — who won his nomination with 37 percent two years ago — and hard-core right-wingers such as McGeachin — who claimed her nomination with 29 percent in a five-way primary.
So much for continuity. Were McGeachin to succeed Little, it would mark a major shift away from values, policies and temperament that voters clearly preferred at the helm of the executive branch.
Nor is McGeachin likely to be an outlier. Whatever damage McGeachin has done to Little or to her state, she has benefited politically. McGeachin put herself first in line to challenge Little from the right in the 2022 GOP primary. Anyone else who wants that shot will have to get past her.
Since politics is the race to the bottom, the lesson will not be lost on future lieutenant governors with political ambition.
There is a remedy. Thirteen states — including Montana and Utah — are modeled on the federal system. Once a candidate has secured the party’s gubernatorial nomination, that individual selects a running mate. It’s not infallible. It relies on the candidate at the top of the ticket to make a solid choice for No. 2 — or on the voters to hold the candidate to account for making a crummy selection.
Doing this would require amending Idaho’s constitution, not the easiest of things to accomplish.
But this much you already know: Were this Idaho’s system today, Little might have a lieutenant governor helping him manage this crisis, rather than actively thwarting him.
If McGeachin’s behavior these past six weeks hasn’t persuaded you to change the constitution, just give her another six weeks. — M.T.