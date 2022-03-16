Hypocrisy, thy name is Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder.
Winder, R-Boise, has sponsored a bill that elevates the personal rights of people who choose to eschew vaccination against COVID-19 above those of everyone else.
His bill, which cleared the Senate on Tuesday by a 24-11 margin, says an employer or business can not require an employee to get the shot.
Winder calls it a “one-year hold” on vaccine mandates.
There are a few exceptions: federal workers or contractors, people who work at health care installations that accept federal Medicare and Medicaid payments and employees who are required to travel to out-of-state venues where vaccinations are required.
That’s not by choice. The courts recognized the federal government’s authority to impose vaccine mandates upon those settings.
But for the most part, Winder is just fine with the idea that a person’s right to forgo a vaccination allows him to put the health of his fellow employees — or customers — at risk.
Not only does this measure make no distinction for small businesses and sole proprietorships, but violation of this law is a criminal — not civil — offense, carrying a misdemeanor conviction and a $1,000 fine.
This is coming from a group of Republicans who have for years supported maintaining Idaho’s status as an at-will state, where what the employer says goes — including anybody who works for him.
This is coming from a group of politicians whose fealty toward capital — and disregard for labor — reached a crescendo with its passage of the union-busting right-to-work law in the 1980s.
This time, however, the complaints of major companies go unheeded.
“As employers, we must have the ability to manage our employees in a manner that allows us to keep our businesses operational and our employees and clients safe,” testified Liza Leonard, public affairs director at Ball Ventures.
Nor does it stop with endangering employers and fellow workers.
Planning to attend a movie?
Or a football game?
A concert?
Or how about a theme park?
This piece of handiwork says that any venue that sells a ticket cannot impose a vaccine mandate.
Where does that leave the person whose immune system is so compromised that a COVID-19 vaccination yields limited protection?
Or the person being treated for cancer?
Or even the young child who can’t get the shot?
For them, this bill means the COVID-19 lockdown continues.
So a group of politicians — who reject the “my body, my choice” arguments when it comes to virtually eliminating a woman’s reproductive rights within the Gem State — now supports that argument as long as it applies to anti-vaxxers.
“We’re just trying to keep from having discrimination against people,” Winder said.
This ardor for the individual’s right to employment and access to public accommodations hasn’t stirred Winder and his GOP colleagues to do anything about the discrimination that remains legal in this state against members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Every year, it’s the same story: A bill to add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to Idaho’s Human Rights Act gets bottled up in committee.
Thirteen communities — including Lewiston, Moscow, Boise, Ada County, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Meridian and Sandpoint — have passed their own human rights ordinances. Everywhere else in Idaho, it’s legal to fire someone for being gay. It’s legal to refuse public accommodations to a lesbian.
Clear enough, isn’t it? When the right wing screams loud enough to Idaho’s GOP lawmakers, logic, consistency and fair play fly right out the Winder. — M.T.