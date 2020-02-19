Idahoans have been adding the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to local civil rights ordinances for nearly a decade.
First came Sandpoint in 2011 with a city law protecting gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people from discrimination on the job, in housing and in public accommodations.
Boise followed in 2012.
The next year saw Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Pocatello pass their laws.
In 2014, Lewiston did the same.
Meridian notably continued the trend last year, making it the 13th city.
And this month, the Ada County commissioners enacted their own ordinance.
What has not happened — and will not happen — is any kind of similar movement among Idaho’s lawmakers.
For nearly 14 years, they have sat on their collective hands, permitting legal discrimination wherever individual communities have not stepped in.
As Ximena Bustillo of the Idaho Statesman documented, lawmakers have turned a deaf ear to pleas, to protests, even civil disobedience. Only once has a bill received a full public hearing, and after listening to three days of anguished testimony, every Republican on the House State Affairs Committee said no.
This year promises to be no different. Sen. Maryanne Jordan’s latest effort to add the words, a personal bill, will go nowhere.
“The Idaho Legislature is never going to just add the words,” said Senate President Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “Not in my lifetime, maybe not in yours. ...”
Hill does not relish that possibility. He’s been working on a compromise, but his idea of compromise involves permitting discrimination in the name of religious freedom.
What is moving forward, however, is Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to eliminate affirmative action in state hiring and contracting. The House passed it 55 to 15 on Monday.
Elsewhere, Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill to keep transgender girls and women from playing girls’ and women sports is headed to the House State Affairs Committee this morning.
When Idaho’s elected leadership seems incapable of action, people can bypass the Legislature and pass their own laws through the initiative process.
It worked with Medicaid expansion.
Then, as now, lawmakers were ignoring public opinion. With Medicaid, polls showed overwhelming support. With human rights, the local ordinances speak for themselves.
Then, as now, you have a gap population. With Medicaid, it was the people who lacked the means to afford even subsidized private health insurance under Obamacare. With “add the words” it’s about two-thirds of the population who live or work outside the patchwork of city and county human rights protection.
Then, as now, ordinary Idahoans experienced the inequity directly. Certainly most if not all Idahoans had a relative, neighbor or friend who was in the Medicaid gap population. How many people in this state know someone who is gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender?
An “add the words” initiative — presumably for the ballot two years from now — would have one advantage over the Medicaid expansion measure — geographic depth. Getting anything on the ballot requires organizers to round up not just 6 percent of registered voters, but 6 percent from 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. Within more than 18 of those legislative districts is a community with a human rights ordinance already on the books.
After that, the disadvantages mount.
There are scant resources and virtually no organization to mount an effort first to qualify an “add the words” initiative for the ballot and then to pass it.
Even if a grassroots campaign were to emerge, it risks getting bogged down in moral abstractions. Medicaid expansion had the Jenny Steinke story — a graphic tale of an uninsured woman whose untreated asthma killed her. Add the words would require equally authentic individual stories that resonate with ordinary voters.
But what’s the alternative? How long are you willing to wait for the Idaho Legislature to right this wrong?
Another decade?
Or two? — M.T.