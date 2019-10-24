Allow the Legislature’s Property Tax Working Group its way and many of its members will drown you in an ocean of complexity.
They’ll blame counties and cities for spending too lavishly.
They’ll pull out some wildly unrealistic plan to freeze tax assessments for long-term residents.
Or they’ll suggest new restrictions on tax rates.
Talk about diversions.
This is simple. Just ask yourself: Which of these lawmakers is working to help you, the Idaho homeowner?
Here’s how you’ll know:
l Restore the Homestead Exemption — For three years, the Legislature has been shifting taxes onto homeowners, to the benefit of landlords, businesses and wealthy owners of second vacation homes, who pay less.
Last year, homeowners carried 65.8 percent of the property tax burden — the highest level in 10 years.
That’s because lawmakers decided to cap the value of the Homestead Exemption, a break that shields half of a home’s assessed value from taxation. Homes valued at $200,000 or less get the full benefit. Homes worth more pay a larger percentage of tax.
Idaho’s skyrocketing real estate market has put almost half the owner-occupied dwellings in this state in the $200,000-plus club.
As Kathlynn Ireland, property tax specialist for the Idaho State Tax Commission, told lawmakers Monday, you’d need to raise the tax break more than 35 percent to restore its full value next year. In other words, had lawmakers left well enough alone in 2016, the Homestead Exemption would fully shield every home worth as much as $271,700.
l Adequately fund public schools — Education spending was never robust in Idaho, but it took a serious hit during the Great Recession. Even recent spending increases have not fully repaired school budgets when you factor enrollment growth and inflation. Meanwhile, the GOP’s infatuation with cutting taxes for the upper economic tier has come at the expense of public schools. Former Chief Economist Mike Ferguson documented a 25 percent cut in public education’s traditional share of Idaho’s economic pie since the turn of the century.
To make up for some of the law, school patrons have voluntarily raised local property taxes.
So, as Ireland noted, schools now account for 30.5 percent of property tax bills in Idaho, followed by counties at 26.7 percent and cities at 26.5 percent.
For instance, nearly 24 percent of the taxes on a Lewiston home go toward schools.
In Moscow, more than 38 percent of a homeowner’s taxes support education.
For an Idaho Falls homeowner, the share of his taxes going toward schools exceeds 22 percent.
In Boise, schools collect nearly 31 percent of a homeowner’s property taxes.
Coeur d’Alene schools claim almost 19 percent of a homeowner’s tax bill.
Not every one of those dollars goes to support school maintenance and operations. Property taxes also finance bonds for new school construction. But about 80 percent of Idaho’s 115 school districts — have raised $202 million in supplemental levies to compensate for inadequate state budgets.
Nowhere will you find homeowners obligated to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” That’s the Legislature’s responsibility. If lawmakers took it seriously, you’d expect much if not all of that $202 million property tax liability to disappear.
Simply restoring the taxes lawmakers have cut isn’t politically feasible. But how about devoting the growing pile of cash — now at least $16 million after three months — generated by the new sales tax on online purchases to schools?
Not if House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, has his way. He’s parked that money in an account earmarked for even more tax cuts.
l Help the needy — To stave off people being taxed out of their homes, Idaho offers the property tax reduction program, commonly known as the circuit breaker. It’s supposed to help low-income senior citizens and disabled people pay their property taxes.
But for 13 years, it’s been the object of legislative neglect.
Now the maximum buying power — $1,320 — is half what Idaho’s assessors think it should be.
Adjusting it for inflation is a simple fix and relatively inexpensive — about $8 million.
Add it up: We’re not talking about reinventing local government or the property tax system.
If these lawmakers genuinely are on the homeowners’ side, fixing their past errors will do for starters. — M.T.