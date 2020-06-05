History’s lessons have an enlightening rhyme today

History, if we study it, is a teacher. It informs us and provides valuable perspective on the challenges of our times.
“To one foreign reporter he explained the secret of his success: ‘keep your heart a desert;’ because loyalties and friendships had to give way to the one important objective: power ... there is no right or wrong in politics, only force.” — Historian Denis Mack Smith on Benito Mussolini in 1923.
“President (Herbert) Hoover, blamed by the Bonus Army commander for the bloodshed here yesterday, called out the United States Army troops to end ‘rioting and defiance of civil authority.’ ” — Brooklyn Times, July 29, 1932, reporting on the president’s decision to use troops under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur to rout thousands of out-of-work World War I veterans who were protesting in Washington , D.C., to force payment of the bonus they were promised for service in the Great War.
“What Hoover should have done was to meet with the leaders of the Bonus Army. … Hoover should have sent out coffee and sandwiches and asked a delegation in. Instead he let ... MacArthur do his thing. … (he) has just prevented Hoover’s re-election.” – Franklin Roosevelt reacting to the rout of military veterans in 1932.
“At the venerable Heidelberg University, a philosophy student named Hannah Arendt was working on a doctoral dissertation ... when news came of the (Reichstag) fire. … Years later she told an interviewer that the fire ‘was an immediate shock for me.’ From that moment, she said, she felt ‘responsible. That is, I was no longer of the opinion that one can simply be a bystander.’ ” — Historian Benjamin Carter Hett on the burning of the German Reichstag in 1933, the event that allowed new Chancellor Adolf Hitler to consolidate power under the Nazi Party.
“No people ever recognize their dictator in advance. When our dictator turns up, you can depend on it that he will be one of the boys ... and he will stand for everything traditionally American.” — Columnist Dorothy Thompson in the 1930s, warning that fascism could come to America.
“(Marshall Philippe) Petain almost immediately issued a number of constitutional acts, which in effect gave him absolute power, and adjourned Parliament until further notice. The Vichy regime was born.” — Historian Julian Jackson on how Vichy collaborators in 1940 discarded French democracy to make common cause with the country’s Nazi occupiers.
“Every new totalitarian step is clothed in some righteous-sounding slogan. This, indeed, is not the Japan that we have known and loved.” — Joseph Grew, U.S. ambassador to Japan, in a letter to President Franklin Roosevelt in 1940.
“There is little hope for us until we become tough-minded enough to break loose from the shackles of prejudice, half-truths and downright ignorance.” Nobel Prize acceptance speech of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964.
“My favorite poet was Aeschylus. He wrote: ‘In our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God.’ What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or they be black.” — Robert F. Kennedy speaking extemporaneously in Indianapolis on the night King was assassinated in 1968.
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” — President Donald J. Trump’s Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 2017.
“In the history of the Republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ This abuse of office served to cover up the president’s own repeated misconduct and to seize and control the power of impeachment — and thus to nullify a vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives.” — Article II, Obstruction of Justice, in the impeachment of President Trump.
“In interviews and posts on social media in recent days, current and former U.S. intelligence officials have expressed dismay at the similarity between events at home and the signs of decline or democratic regression they were trained to detect in other nations. ‘I’ve seen this kind of violence,’ said Gail Helt, a former CIA analyst responsible for tracking developments in China and Southeast Asia. ‘This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse. It really does unnerve me.’ ” – Washington Post reporting on the alarm of U.S. intelligent analysts.
“President Donald Trump faced withering criticism in the hours after spurring a violent incursion against apparently peaceful protesters for the purposes of staging a political photo opportunity — provoking rebukes Tuesday from local and state executives, congressional lawmakers, faith leaders and even foreign governments over the extraordinary show of force amid converging national crises.” — Politico reporting on the use of military forces against civilian demonstrators outside the White House.
“In life’s unforgiving arithmetic, we are the sum of our choices. Congressional Republicans have made theirs for more than 1,200 days. We cannot know all the measures necessary to restore the nation’s domestic health and international standing, but we know the first step: Senate Republicans must be routed, as condign punishment for their Vichyite collaboration, leaving the Republican remnant to wonder: Was it sensible to sacrifice dignity, such as it ever was, and to shed principles, if convictions so easily jettisoned could be dignified as principles, for ... what? Praying people should pray, and all others should hope: May I never crave anything as much as these people crave membership in the world’s most risible deliberative body.” — Conservative columnist George Will.
“In due course, historians will write the story of our era and draw lessons from it, just as we write the history of the 1930s, or of the 1940s. ... They will see, more clearly than we can, the path that led the U.S. into a historic loss of international influence, into economic catastrophe, into political chaos of a kind we haven’t experienced since the years leading up to the Civil War. Then maybe (Lindsey) Graham—along with (Mike) Pence, (Mike) Pompeo, (Mitch) McConnell, and a whole host of lesser figures — will understand what he has enabled.” — Anne Appelbaum, a Russian-born historian of totalitarianism.
