After compelling students to shell out millions more eight months ago, the Idaho State Board of Education developed a serious case of tuition fatigue.
The people they’ve hired to run Idaho’s four institutions of higher learning caught the same bug.
Last week, the four presidents worked out a plan to freeze tuition for the coming year.
But make no mistake: This decision does not result from a massive investment of state funds to overcome the need for more in student fee and tuition dollars.
Quite the contrary. The Idaho Legislature is nothing if not indifferent to the plight of higher education. What do you think accounts for decades of balancing budgets on the backs of students?
l During the past three decades, lawmakers have actually cut the higher education appropriation five times — draining it of money to stem losses elsewhere in the state accounts during economic downturns.
Adjusted for inflation, the higher education budget is still about $20 million short of where it stood on the eve of the Great Recession in 2008.
l Since 1989, state spending on the four-year institutions is up about 189 percent. During that same time, tuition at the University of Idaho has jumped nearly 700 percent to $8,304 a year. At Lewis-Clark State College, tuition has soared nearly 600 percent to $6,982.
l For every dollar in fees and tuition an Idaho student paid 30 years ago, the state kicked in almost $6. Today, a student pays 46.5 percent of the cost of his instruction.
l More than 30 years ago, attending school in Idaho cost about 5.1 percent of a family’s per capita income. Now it’s up to 17 percent.
Ask a high school senior where he’s going to come up with the $32,000 it costs to attend the UI for four years? If it’s five years, he’s looking at $40,000. That says nothing of the cost of books, supplies, room and board.
Ask him what he thinks about taking on the average student debt load, which reached $27,000 two years ago.
It’s been three years since the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research did just that. Of the students who said they would not be continuing their education beyond high school, 39 percent said the costs kept them at home. Another 15 percent said they saw no economic justification for spending the time and money on a college education.
So the tipping point has arrived.
Enrollments outside of fast-growing Boise are flat if not falling.
The state’s go-on rate is stuck at less than 45 percent.
Will forgoing the typical $300 or $400 yearly boost in tuition change some minds?
It might.
But what really needs to change is the attitude of state lawmakers.
Without student revenues to make up the difference, higher education has only one alternative — program cuts.
That’s probably already on the way at the UI, where the tuition freeze forms the third leg of President Scott Green’s very unlucky trifecta. He’s already looking at a structural deficit approaching 5 percent of UI’s operating budget along with Gov. Brad Little’s call for a 1 percent budget cut this year and a 2 percent drop in the budget base next.
As a smaller state college, LCSC lacks the economies of scale to absorb the funding setback.
So making the usual round of budget and legislative committee hearings next month won’t be enough. State board members and institutional presidents must put themselves in the face of key legislators and — possibly — the governor’s office as well.
Their message needs to be profound.
Treating the college and universities as a budgetary piggy bank in March will bring program cuts in April.
Should lawmakers repeat their typical pattern of falling 42 percent short of covering a full cost-of-living increase for faculty and staff, there will be fewer employees working at those institutions in the fall semester.
No longer will the legislative dismantling of colleges and universities be abstraction; it will be in plain sight for all to see.
Idaho’s higher education leadership is gambling that the Legislature will do the right thing. Would you take that bet? — M.T.