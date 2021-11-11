You don’t have to tell people living in places such as Custer or Idaho counties how difficult it is to get by on a tax base diminished by the presence of the tax-exempt federal landlord.
Left behind are underfunded schools and local services stretched thin.
So getting the federal government to pay its fair share through programs such as payment in lieu of taxes is a worthwhile pursuit. While PILT delivers $34.5 million to Idaho counties, it often falls short of meeting the needs.
It’s a question of methods.
The methods employed by the Idaho Legislature have only one guarantee: They’ll spend a lot of state tax dollars without anything in return to show for it.
None of this is new: Often — as in this case — Republican lawmakers fall under the spell of former Utah legislator Ken Ivory, who offers one false promise after another about how to get more control over the federal lands. After that, they get out their checkbooks.
The latest example occurred this spring when the Legislature authorized its Federalism Committee to dish out $250,000 toward figuring out what some 32 million acres of federal lands would generate in property taxes if they were privately owned — and send the bill to Congress.
Only one House Republican — Rep. Scott Syme of Caldwell — and nine Senate Republicans — including Carl Crabtree of Grangeville and Dan Johnson of Lewiston — opposed it.
The Federalism Committee is in the process of seeking contractors. But don’t be surprised if the money winds up with a company tied to Ivory.
Either way, $250,000 won’t buy much. Just getting an appraisal on the cottage sites owned by the state of Idaho at Priest and Payette lakes required far more. So this could be a down payment on a much larger enterprise.
Then what?
When Idaho assesses the property tax owed on private farm, ranch or timber holdings, it does so on the basis of those lands’ ability to generate income. It’s far less than the fair market value attached to Idaho’s residential properties.
You’d be shocked at the outcome — and not in a good way. When the Idaho Association of Counties looked at this more than three years ago, it concluded a withdrawal from the PILT program in favor of taxes would decrease county revenue by an estimated $5.55 million.
And whatever bill Idaho submits to Congress is likely to have all the impact of — as one veteran lawmaker used to call these things — a wet hanky.
The first thing Congress would consult is Idaho’s own state constitution, which forbids the taxation of public lands — not once, but in two separate places.
Nor is this much of a priority for members of Congress who represent states without federal land ownership.
For instance, Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s bill to compel more PILT spending has exactly two co-sponsors — Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
So why not try a different approach?
Take that $250,000 to hire a lobbyist.
Have him approach the people of Custer, Idaho or Clearwater counties.
Let him accumulate the stories of abysmally low per-pupil expenditures and schools forced to operate on four-day weeks.
Allow him to show how declining federal timber sales have undermined rural Idaho’s economy.
Have him document how local law enforcement struggles to police its own communities, let alone people who recreate on the wilderness areas within the county.
Have him make a comparison with counties back East that are similar in size and population but enjoy the relative luxury of a tax base unfettered by federal acreage.
Then let him make the case to our fellow Americans that Idahoans are suffering and they have nowhere to turn.
Who knows? Congress might listen. — M.T.