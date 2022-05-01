As Idaho’s Republican primary approaches, I thought I would share a few thoughts on how I am voting.
Always good to start at the top: Gov. Brad Little is my choice. As a legislator, I have always known him to be thoughtful, respectful and a consensus builder. He’s not afraid of tough decisions. This man has had a tough row to plow. This doesn’t mean that everything Little has done has thrilled me, specifically some of his COVID-19 restrictions. But, then again, I figure it is easy to call the shots after the fact and from the sidelines. No doubt, there are a few things he himself might wish he had done differently.
Little’s opponent, on the other hand, has done everything she could to play politics and draw attention to herself. Her juvenile behavior is something I would expect of an adolescent as opposed to an adult governing our state.
House Speaker Scott Bedke is running for lieutenant governor. He is a good man. There have been times we didn’t see eye to eye, but he is the best choice for Idaho. He is a rancher, born into it and loves it. This man understands agriculture and water better than anyone I have ever met. He is an educated thinker and rationally reasons through problems. He isn’t afraid to take a hard stand but listens to opposing views at the same time. And when he’s wrong, he says so.
Being speaker of the House in Idaho is like herding cats. It is a very tough job and Bedke has handled it better than most. The list of endorsements he has garnered are significant.
Bedke’s opponent in the primary has misrepresented so many ugly situations for her own personal gain and, believe me, I have all the sordid details. Disclosing the name of an alleged rape victim on social media was unconscionable. I wish they would have thrown her out, too, with the legislator who was charged with the crime.
Phil McGrane is running for secretary of state. He has more experience than any of the two other GOP candidates in the race. He has worked under Secretary of State Lawrence Denny as well as his predecessor, Secretary of State Ben Ysursa.
McGrane has proven that he has the job at the center of his focus. His knowledge and professional behavior would serve Idaho well.
I realize there are three candidates in the running for attorney general, but the race is between former Congressman Raul Labrador and the current attorney general, Lawrence Wasden.
Wasden has done the right thing for Idaho, time and time again. I watched his office advise legislators on a daily basis as they tried to write and pass bad (and good) legislation. An attorney general can’t stop the passing of bad legislation, but he can advise.
Wasden’s office is pretty spot on with its interpretation of the law and, more times than not, when Wasden’s staff advised against a piece of legislation, and it passed anyway, it got overturned in a court of law later. Filing expensive lawsuits that we cannot win does not make you a good attorney. They make you wasteful of the taxpayers’ dollar.
As the spouse of an attorney, I know that if you have 10 lawyers in a room, you could easily have 11 opinions on the same subject. So Labrador is entitled to his opinion. But the problem is the topics he suggests he would take on would likely fail.
Changes in law often have to change at a federal level before we can make the change on state and local levels. Labrador worked on that end already.
I am sticking with Wasden and his general good sense to steer this ship.
Debbie Critchfield gets my vote for state superintendent of public instruction. She has great plans for our kids and schools, while the current superintendent, Sherri Ybarra, still seems to be trying to figure out what she is doing there.
May 17 will be an important primary. The GOP is divided, much like the Democrats.
If you want people who will work hard and seek solutions rather than shock and awe, take a look a their websites and see what they are really about.
In the wise words of Abraham Lincoln: “... Ballots are the rightful and peaceful successors of bullets, and ... when ballots have fairly and constitutionally decided there can be no successful appeal back to bullets.”
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.