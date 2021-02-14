Freshman Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, are behind a bill that would allow students at Idaho’s public institutions of higher learning to opt-out of hundreds of dollars in fees.
And where do you think they got that idea?
Not from the students.
The first the Associated Students University of Idaho heard about it was just after the Yamamoto-Clow bill was introduced Tuesday.
“I personally have not (heard about the bill) and from the meeting of the ASUI last night, as a whole, it did not seem like anyone else had who was a student rep.,” said student Vice President Joe Garrett.
As opposed to tuition — which the administrations and the State Board of Education impose to cover the cost of their instruction — students have some voice over fees. In some cases, as at Lewis-Clark State College, fees that are meant to cover things such as services or even buildings are vetted in a student hearing. And the comments are fowarded to the State Board.
In other cases, however, the students’ elected representatives may request an increase in activity fees and send that on to the administration.
Since students weren’t complaining about the system, they obviously had no influence in what fees the lawmakers have targeted.
For instance, students would have nothing to say about fees charged them to pay for “general building fees, the capital expenditure reserve, student union building construction, facilities, a health and wellness center facility, information technology, intercollegiate athletics, a student health center, a career center, special services and facilities for individuals with disabilities, campus safety, and the required courses for the degree or certification a student is seeking.”
So what’s left?
These lawmakers would allow a college student to withdraw from fees that support “services, groups, educational outreach, trainings, workshops, events or programs.”
It adds up. For the UI student, it could mean saving $590 a year. If everybody took the maximum allowed, the university would lose about $5.09 million.
At LCSC, the opt-out privilege could save a student up to $482.50 a year, but the college would lose $1.14 million.
Of course, students haven’t complained about the system because they understand the simple concept of a community. One student pays fees to support the college Republicans; another antes up with the idea of participating in the college Democrats. Yank money from the debate club and you may also undermine the student newspaper.
But it’s not about the students.
This is about an agenda — Wayne Hoffman’s agenda.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation president is still pursuing the vendetta he launched against Boise State University President Marlene Tromp two years ago when she stood up to 28 of his acolytes — including Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls — who berated her school’s diversity programs.
Not only did Ehardt miss the obvious — that promoting diversity on campus mirrors the diversity of Idaho’s economy — but she stumbled on the details. Tuition and taxpayer dollars were not involved in programs such as BSU’s “Pow Wow, Rainbow Graduation, Black Graduation and Project Dream.”
In fact, much of the time private businesses — Coca-Cola or EDR/Greystar — or the U.S. Department of Justice underwrote the costs. Elsewhere, it may have been student activity fees.
Hence the genesis of the bill — which appeared in an IFF white paper late last year: “We recommend the following model language: ... Create a student choice initiative allowing students to opt out of student service fees.”
But why stop there?
How about allowing people to opt-out of paying any federal income tax that went toward providing Hoffman’s group with $129,883 from the Paycheck Protection Program — money it needed to continue undermining efforts to spare Idahoans from getting sick and dying from COVID-19?
Doesn’t that seem fair to you? — M.T.