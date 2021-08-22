Washington State University is doing it right. If you want to attend classes there, you either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or produce a legitimate exemption.
So far, of the 10,000 who have complied — about 56 percent of the student body — leading up to the Sept. 10 deadline, 93 percent have chosen to get vaccinated.
Now compare that to Idaho’s institutions of higher learning. Barred by Gov. Brad Little’s executive order banning vaccine passports — which would block enforcement of any vaccination edict — the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College have resorted to mask mandates and offering financial incentives to encourage students to get the shot. Who knows if the State Board of Education, UI President Scott Green or LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton would follow the example set by WSU President Kirk Schulz?
You’d hope they would.
But unless Little relents, they can’t even consider doing something that offers the best chance of safeguarding two vulnerable communities from an influx of young people who are both undervaccinated and responsible for the largest swath of Idaho’s COVID-19 infections:
l Among Idahoans ages 18 to 24, the vaccination rate is 35 percent. In north central Idaho, it’s even lower — 23 percent.
l Idahoans ages 18 to 29 are responsible for 25 percent of Idaho’s 210,315 COVID-19 infections.
l About 45 percent of Latah County is vaccinated, which is better than Nez Perce County’s 36 percent but still far short of the rate needed to stave off a new outbreak of the much more infectious delta variant.
l Nez Perce County’s infection rate is running at about 65.1 per 100,000 population; Latah County’s rate is at 33.1 per 100,000.
You can argue that directives of any kind — whether it’s vaccinations or even face masks — run against the grain in Idaho. Woe to the leader — be it governor, mayor, school board member or university administrator — who challenges the Idaho way.
But the Idaho way is failing.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate — at 38.1 percent — is fourth from the nation’s worst. Only Wyoming (37.6 percent), Mississippi (36.1 percent) and Alabama (35.7 percent) are lower.
At 58.9 percent, Washington’s vaccination rate is the nation’s sixth best.
This surge in COVID-19 infections is an outbreak of the willing. More than 98 percent of those hospitalized with the delta variant are not vaccinated.
Idaho’s COVID-19 caseloads are exploding and medical resources — already once exhausted from earlier epsisodes — are again under stress.
The Gem State is averaging 4,000 new cases a week. Modeling suggests that will reach 30,000 new cases each week by October — nearly double the rate seen during the previous crisis in December. As of Wednesday, more Idaho COVID-19 patients were on ventilators than at any time during the crisis last winter. And an overwhelmed health care network is within two weeks of implementing crisis care standards. That means sorting out those who stand the best chance of responding to life-saving treatment from those who don’t.
As bad as things got last year, the state never reached that point.
And this virus is different.
Young children, who can’t be vaccinated, are more likely to catch it and spread it. While it’s too early to say whether children are getting sicker from it, anecdotal evidence from Southern states — Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Louisiana — shows a rise in the number of youngsters hospitalized with COVID-19.
Also left exposed to this risk are individuals with compromised immune systems as well as older people whose antibodies from vaccinations may begin to wane.
Nobody’s asking the governor to engage in wholesale vaccine mandates. This isn’t about restricting access to employment, public accommodations or government services based on a person’s vaccination status.
What this involves is a young person’s choice to attend a public institution of higher learning.
Nobody’s forcing them to go.
Allowing individual colleges or universities to decide for themselves what is best for their institutions and their communities would be a simple exception to the governor’s policy.
With so much on the line, it’s a small price to pay.— M.T.