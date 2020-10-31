The setting sun casts a glow over the Kiwanis Park ponds as a dog walker (left) and skateboarder make their way along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on an evening earlier this week. Today’s Halloween forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears favorable, with a high of 60 and mostly sunny skies expected during the day, followed by a low of 37, mostly clear skies and a full moon tonight.