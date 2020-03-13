This editorial was published in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Last year in early May, a big hullabaloo was made when Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.
The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support as Washington joined a wider movement on the West Coast, across the nation and even up to Canada to lock the clocks, not on Pacific Standard Time but on Pacific Daylight Time.
The move only needs the approval of Congress to become official, since the bill proposes an option not currently available to states.
As described in an article by The Seattle Times, “Under federal law, states may decide either to be on permanent standard time — which is what we observe from November through March — or to switch back and forth between standard time and daylight time.”
Getting approval by Congress is where the plan has stalled.
The move seems to be a no-brainer, but the delay in approval and the recent dreaded switch to daylight saving time makes us wonder what else we’re missing other than an hour of precious sleep.
There are many benefits to “ditching the switch” and sticking to Pacific Daylight Time.
From an energy-saving perspective, Pacific Daylight Time gives people an extra hour of sun, not only making winter less gloomy, but providing another hour of natural light before needing to turn on artificial lights.
On the other side of the seasonal spectrum, the sun would rise at a more reasonable hour. (On Pacific Standard Time, the summer sun rises as early as 4 a.m., disrupting sleep patterns.)
From a public safety aspect, “permanent daylight time saves lives and reduces crime, among other benefits,” according to Steve Calandrillo, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law who has written extensively on the benefits of year-round daylight time.
The fact that the legislation has so much support should also speak for itself.
Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, wrote in a news release, “The people of Washington have said they want to #DitchTheSwitch, and passing this bill sends that message loud and clear to the other Washington.”
Our state is not the only one to have voiced support for making the change.
California voters approved a similar measure last year, and Oregon’s bill on the topic states it will make the switch only if Washington and Congress do the same. Neighboring British Columbia is also in limbo until a decision is made by the West Coast.
With so many benefits and voters and states forming a unified front, what are we waiting for?