This editorial was published by the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
———
There are positive signs in the fight to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.
But as Americans largely heed stay-at-home orders and observe social-distancing protocols, we offer a reminder that now is not the time to become complacent. Remember: Remain at least 6 feet from others — and maintain more distance when possible — and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also now recommends wearing a protective mask when in public.
Those strategies have been largely effective, especially in Washington. The state was the first in the U.S. to see an outbreak of the virus that originated in China, and it was the first to enact strict measures such as prohibiting large gatherings and shutting down bars and restaurants. Now, according to projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the impact of those safeguards is being seen.
Researchers report that Washington might be past the pandemic’s peak strain on hospitals and might be beyond the apex for the number of COVID-19 deaths per day. That, however, is based upon a majority of people continuing to follow stay-at-home orders, which have been extended into May by Gov. Jay Inslee. In addition, the governor this week announced that public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, with students taking instruction online or through delivered packets of lesson plans.
Considering how easily COVID-19 can spread, the additional precautions are warranted. While Washington has made progress in flattening the curve of the pandemic, the virus remains a threat and complacency could lead to a flare-up.
As Inslee said Monday: “You can have the same number of fatalities on the backside of that curve that is going down.” In Clark County, as of Wednesday, there had been 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus, contributing to 13 deaths.
Every sector of society has felt the impact of the outbreak in leading Washington to this hopeful turning point. Lives have been disrupted and workers have been laid off, and self-isolation has taxed our resolve. The economic cost will linger for years, as will the emotional toll. And many families have lost loved ones.
Yet there are stories of dedication, sacrifice and, at times, heroism in Washington’s relatively effective response to the outbreak.
Health care workers here and in other states have worked tirelessly, putting themselves in danger to care for others when proper protective gear too often has been in short supply. And grocery store workers, delivery drivers and others have reminded us that their jobs are essential to a smoothly running society.
Many Clark County residents who have worked to help others have been detailed in The Columbian, whether they are sewing masks or simply employing creative means to brighten the days of their neighbors — from a distance, of course.
The fight against COVID-19 and the effort to stem its spread is far from over. Experts say many people who have been exposed to the virus might be asymptomatic and unaware that they are able to spread it. Precautionary measures are still required — as is common sense in protecting your health and that of your family.
If that common sense continues to prevail, then Washington will indeed remain on the down slope of the pandemic. That glimmer of hope should inspire us all to finish the job.