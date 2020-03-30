This editorial was published in the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
———
Parents, teachers, administrators and — most important — students are adjusting to a difficult new reality. The coronavirus outbreak has upended routines while generating questions about home schooling and just how far behind students will fall in their studies during a prolonged hiatus.
To that, we offer some advice: Stay calm. Despite the stress of trying to educate students even as school buildings remain closed, the focus must be on the mental health of students — along with that of parents, teachers and administrators. The situation is disquieting and there is no telling how long it will continue, but we must make the best of it.
For local school districts, that means determining the best way to provide some structure for learning. As Vancouver Public Schools officials wrote Tuesday, the district “is developing a plan for online/remote learning that we intend to roll out after spring break. Instructional activities may be delivered to homes through digital technology tools, paper copies of learning packets or a combination of both.”
That sounds vague, but unprecedented situations require time to process. Other districts throughout Clark County are in similar positions heading into next week’s break. After that, state officials have mandated that education resume: “Although schools are closed and are not providing traditional in-person instruction, education must continue. We have an obligation to our students to provide them with opportunities to continue their learning.”
That likely will include some form of online instruction. That, however, can be problematic because not all students have access to the internet, particularly at a time when libraries, coffee shops and other outlets offering wireless service are closed. Studies indicate that low-income students and students of color are less likely than others to have broadband service in their home.
State officials have asked schools to develop weekly plans for students and to contact families on a regular basis. They also have created a list of online tools for teachers, students and parents to help facilitate long-distance learning.
Such learning is important, but so is stability for students. As The Atlantic notes in an article under the headline “The Kids Aren’t Alright”: “While most adults still have work and other routines to carry on, school is the primary source of structure and socialization for kids. Children have rich social lives, often experienced almost exclusively in school and extracurricular activities. And schools are the primary providers for lots of essential services.”
The need for those services has been evident. Evergreen Public Schools handed out about 45,000 meals last week in a program that delivered lunches to its elementary school bus stops. That program has been limited this week to pick-up locations following Gov. Jay Inslee’s new stay-at-home order.
As Vann R. Newkirk wrote for The Atlantic: “All the evidence suggests that children — and poor children especially — will bear an incredible burden during the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant economic shocks.”
Much of that burden is unavoidable and is felt in the wake of any economic downturn or natural disaster. Mitigating it requires a focus on physical activity and mental engagement for students — both through schoolwork and other activities. A consistent daily routine can help, experts say; so can getting outside when possible.
All of that can be stressful for parents who unexpectedly find themselves at home with the kids. It’s a steep learning curve for all of us.