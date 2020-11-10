This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
Eastern Idaho, along with the rest of the country, has been transfixed with vote-counting in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. There’s good reason to be. It’s important.
But don’t let that news distract you from all other issues. Closer to home, Idaho is on the verge of disaster. Gov. Brad Little must act immediately to avert it.
Hospitals are nearly overwhelmed by COVID-19. Regional health authorities have failed to address the problem and this week further weakened measures to fight the pandemic, following a familiar pattern.
Each time it has appeared that public health officials should do more than recommend masks, mitigation measures have been significantly relaxed. It happened when counties began nearing the high-risk level. This week the Eastern Idaho Public Health board made the crisis-risk level a meaningless formality, as the possibility of reaching that level grows more real. Under the original plan, it would have required another stay-home order. Now it’s simply a designation.
There have not been new scientific findings, clinical experience or epidemiological recommendations driving this one-way ratchet. It has been in response to loud voices opposed to any restrictions, driven by widespread disinformation about the pandemic.
So it seems eastern Idaho will generally have unenforced mandates — that is, recommendations — to wear masks and avoid large in-person gatherings, and nothing further until the health care system is in utter chaos.
The data currently indicates much of eastern Idaho is getting a minor reprieve in new cases. It’s welcome news. Do not expect it to last.
On our current course, another lockdown — and all the economic devastation that comes with it, this time with no relief on the way from a deadlocked Congress — may well become unavoidable. This is likely to happen as cold temperatures push more people indoors, which drives a predictable spike in cold, flu and other respiratory diseases each year. Through our current laxity on simple, easy measures like mask enforcement, we are stumbling every day closer to another stay-home order.
While public health districts are supposed to be both scientific and political in nature, politics has crowded science and medicine out of the picture.
The cost can be counted in lives.
Eastern Idaho, with a quarter-million people, today has more deaths than Thailand, population 69 million. Idaho’s per capita death rate is nearly 50 percent higher than Canada’s.
Doctors are begging for help.
Listen to what hospital officials told the Idaho Statesman last week:
l “We’re in a closing window of opportunity here to intervene. Action is required now,” said Dr. James Souza, a pulmonologist and the chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System.
l “When we call in to give updates of how the hospitals are doing, and some of those representatives on that board that are county commissioners as well, say, ‘If I vote for a mask mandate, I’m going to have a lot of (backlash from constituents),’ they’re making a political decision and not a health-science based decision,” said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
l “We are, at Saint Alphonsus, within a couple of weeks of having to make decisions about ramping down what we call medically necessary, time-sensitive care ... the need to remove a tumor if it’s cancerous, the need to intervene operatively to prevent internal bleeding, these sorts of things,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Listen to the doctors who were tasked with developing Idaho’s bone-chilling Crisis Standards of Care, the plan that will be followed when doctors have a 50-year-old with no prior health conditions, a 60-year-old with diabetes, one free ventilator — and a decision to make.
Last week they told Gov. Little:
l “Unfortunately, our systems are being overwhelmed.”
l “This is a statewide crisis, and a statewide response is needed to avert disaster.”
l “(W)e strongly implore you, we beg you, to take the courageous step of immediately instituting a statewide, enforceable masking mandate. Without that action we fear the nightmare scenario we have had to design in our crisis plan will come to fruition.”
The regional response was a reasonable idea. It has failed.
If the buck does not stop with Gov. Little, it stops nowhere.
The voices opposed to masking have been loud — crashing through doors at the Capitol, accusing the governor of tyranny and so on.
The voices of reason have been quiet. Gov. Little needs to hear those voices now.