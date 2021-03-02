This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
For nearly a quarter-century, the state has rarely missed an opportunity to fail in the Angie Dodge murder case. It is now rushing toward a final blunder.
To review the history:
First, not long after the 1996 murder, police briefly questioned Brian Dripps, who was living right across the street from the crime scene, and then let him go. Of the dozens and dozens of men whose DNA was tested in the search for the killer, his was missed for two decades.
Then police developed suspicions about a local kid, Ben Hobbs, and brought in a friend of his, Christopher Tapp, to try to get a witness against Hobbs. They threatened Tapp with the death penalty, administered sham polygraphs, and suggested that he had repressed memories of participating in the murder. Over hours and hours of interrogation, they psychologically coerced him into falsely confessing to participating in the murder.
When prosecutors were unable to build a case against Hobbs, they decided Tapp should take the fall. So an innocent man spent 20 years in prison — and easily could have died there.
After many years with clear evidence that the wrong man had been convicted, prosecutors only agreed to release Tapp if he dropped challenges to his murder conviction. They only moved to exonerate Tapp once Dripps had confessed and said he acted alone.
Then it became clear that there could be serious legal issues with Dripps’ confession as well, not because of doubts about its veracity, but because the Miranda warning was administered in such a way that it left the confession at serious risk of being excluded as evidence.
The state is on the verge of failing yet again, but it is not too late to get it right.
The state reached a plea agreement with Dripps. He has pleaded guilty to rape and murder in exchange for a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison — notably, much lower than the sentence Tapp received. Part of the agreement required Dripps to give an allocution, a statement of what he did that makes him guilty of the crimes.
When that allocution came, Dripps’ memory seemed to vanish. He remembers being drunk and high on cocaine, he said. He remembers intending to rape Dodge. He remembers one detail of a sexual assault. He remembers leaving.
That Dripps would undertake a brutal, savage killing with a knife and retain no memory of it, while remembering what happened before and after, begs belief. But the prosecutors and court allowed it to stand.
Dripps didn’t deny killing Angie, but he never actually said he did it. He didn’t say why he did it. From the details of Dripps’ confession that are available in public documents and published portions, Dripps told police far more in his confession than what he said on the stand.
And he did not take responsibility for his actions.
The allocution was the Dodge family’s opportunity for some kind of closure. Once again, it was denied to them. While Judge Joel Tingey pushed Dripps for a few scant details, the prosecution barely said a word.
There are two legally important flaws with the allocution as it now stands. First, Dripps agreed to say in his allocution what he said in his confession, but many of the things he now claims not to remember are things he did remember when confessing to police. The prosecutor clearly should have pushed to get those details on the record so Dripps can’t later claim he falsely confessed.
Second, Dripps did not admit to all the legal elements of either crime to which he pleaded guilty: rape and murder. Again, the prosecutor did not press him.
The allocution unnecessarily leaves open avenues for appeal, which easily could have been closed, and it did not provide Carol Dodge, Angie’s mother, who has worked tirelessly to find the truth for decades, with answers.
Prosecutors or the court should reopen the allocution ahead of sentencing and get a complete statement from Dripps for the sake of justice, and to provide a measure of closure to the many victims of Dripps’ terrible crime.
After a pile of errors reaching to the sky, at least get this one thing right.