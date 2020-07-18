This editorial was published by the Idaho Statesman of Boise.
If you’re planning to incite violence at a peaceful Black Lives Matter “defund the police” rally on Tuesday in Boise, stay home.
The last time there was a similar rally in Boise, tensions ran high and spates of violence broke out. Fortunately, it involved only minor skirmishes and not widespread violence. But it was scary enough as it was, and easily could have devolved into something worse.
With tensions rising over the past couple of weeks, we hope Boise can avoid a violent episode that makes the national news.
Already, we’ve seen groups promising to show up to counterprotest — a term that sounds benign but has come to mean provoking, intimidating and attacking.
It almost seems unfair to put the impetus on police to keep the peace at a “defund the police” rally — especially in Boise, where the relationship between law enforcement and the community seems healthy. After all, the police actions that have prompted widespread BLM rallies happened elsewhere, not here.
But that’s exactly what has to happen.
New Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee spoke with the Idaho Statesman editorial board about the upcoming rally and plans to make sure we avoid a repeat of the last rally or even more violence.
“Whenever we see an event where other people, for whatever reason — maybe it’s they’re overcome by emotion in the moment or to more deliberate action — whenever there’s violence towards somebody else who’s exercising that right (to protest), it’s wholly inappropriate. We can’t allow that to happen,” Lee said.
Certainly, one of the hallmarks of our democracy is freedom of speech. Any attempt to quell that speech through shouting down, bullying, menacing or outright violence is simply unAmerican.
If you want to win the debate of ideas, you have to debate. That doesn’t mean screaming and chanting over the other side so they can’t be heard. It doesn’t mean getting physical. Try listening first. It’s a good bet counterprotesters don’t have an understanding of what “defund the police” even means in this context.
We’re also seeing the issue framed around the Eagle police officer who was shot and wounded last week in pursuit of a theft suspect, with the argument being made that if you support efforts to defund the police, you are against the officer who got shot. Which no one is.
This kind of false dichotomy is misguided and divisive. It’s also symptomatic of an inability to listen to one another. Given the context of the rallies, it’s also dangerous, as no doubt some people will show up at Tuesday’s rally spun up by anger, with the sole intention of threatening and causing trouble.
Lee and his team are reaching out to organizers on both sides to ensure that anyone wishing to exercise their right to protest can do so in a safe and appropriate manner, Lee said.
However, they’re “also aware that there are individuals that may be attaching themselves to their lawful cause that have less noble intentions, and we’re asking them to self-police and self-excise folks like that so that we’re able to address them if necessary.
“And then we’re also dedicating the resources so we can quickly use police intervention techniques to address any outbreaks of violence or potential outbreaks of violence if they occur.”
No one wants it to come to that.