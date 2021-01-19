This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
To Idaho’s U.S. senators and representatives:
There can be no healing without accountability. And there can be no accountability without an admission of truth.
In recent months, all of you have either humored or actively promoted the lie of a stolen election that precipitated the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
You allowed madness to fester in your party, at times by ignoring it, at others by encouraging it. For example, you signed onto or expressed support for the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas that aimed to set aside the election results on utterly spurious grounds. You were under no illusion that the lawsuit had merit. Signing on was a message to your voters.
It was a very, very dangerous message, as became clear earlier this month. An armed mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, beating one police officer to death with a fire extinguisher, beating another with the American flag, beating journalists and stalking the halls with flex cuffs for you and your colleagues — while a gallows was being constructed nearby. They did all that because they thought the election was in the process of being stolen.
And the madness has not only taken hold where you are. Back in your home state, there has already been one break-in at the Capitol months ago. Ammon Bundy, who has taken up arms against the government in the past, has been trying to organize more followers to “continue the war that is raging in this country.”
Only clearly and forcefully stating the truth will combat these lies.
Sen. Jim Risch, you wrote: “The business we conducted today showed there is deep distrust in the integrity and veracity of our elections. We need to restore American’s faith in our voting process.”
There is deep distrust because you have helped your party’s leader sow it. You know full well, after 60-plus court challenges failed, that there is no basis behind that distrust. You can start restoring “faith in our voting process” by calling lies what they are.
Rep. Mike Simpson, you wrote: “We are Americans first, and it is time for us to do the difficult work of reconciliation. Our democracy depends on it.”
That’s correct. Voting to impeach Trump, the man who has attempted to cling to power by attacking democracy itself for months, would have been one way to pave the way for reconciliation. But you have yet to even tell your voters what you know: That there was a free and fair election, and President-elect Joe Biden won. That is your piece of the “difficult work of reconciliation.”
Your party has been led by a man who is willing to set aside the will of the people with lies and by violence in order to wield power. That is authoritarianism, and it has become the de facto position of much of your party, the exact opposite of its avowed commitment to freedom.
If your party is going to abandon authoritarianism, you’re going to have to help lead it, senators and congressmen. And that means drawing a line in the sand. It means saying clearly that the election was fair and its outcome definitive, and anyone who says differently is lying.
It means saying you don’t want the votes of people who will not respect the outcomes of elections, who are prepared to use violence to have their way.
For the sake of your country, is that a price you can pay?