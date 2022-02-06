University of Idaho President Scott Green’s public spanking of the Idaho Freedom Foundation during last month’s legislative budget hearings was all the more breathtaking because university presidents are supposed to take abuse from politicians, not dish it out.
Nonetheless, IFF President Wayne Hoffman is lucky he walked away with only one black eye.
Green branded Hoffman and those acolytes who have been on a tear to undermine diversity and inclusion programs at Idaho’s institutions of higher learning as “conflict entrepreneurs ... (who) earn a living by scaring people ...”
That was a nice piece of polished phrase-making. It nailed the IFF’s business model — stoking the outrage machine to separate a cloaked collection of contributors from their checkbooks.
You saw it when members of IFF’s board recognized their medical bill-collecting business was threatened by Medicaid expansion. Then, the IFF was against Medicaid expansion.
And it was obvious when it became convenient to accept $130,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program money in 2020. Then, the IFF forgot all its talk about being anti-government, anti-taxation and pro-libertarian.
In its latest campaign challenging diversity programs at Idaho’s college and universities, the IFF’s report on social justice and indoctrination in higher education is long on slogans and short on evidence.
That became apparent when Green pulled the rug out from under the IFF’s report on social justice programs — what he called a “false narrative” — by opening his campus to a full, fair and objective investigation by the Boise law firm Hawley Troxell.
That’s the same firm that last year chased down false allegations about a Boise State University student being “forced to apologize in front of a class for being ‘white’ or for the student’s ‘white privilege. ... ’ ”
After combing through UI documentation and interviewing eight faculty and administration members — “including members of the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, several administrators and multiple instructors” — here’s just a sample of what the investigation documented:
l Said IFF: The UI’s “major colleges and departments are taking this social justice emphasis into the curriculum and the classroom. The College of Engineering leads the way with a director of Engineering Diversity.”
Countered Hawley Troxell: Diversity and inclusion standards are tied to accreditation, legal requirements and modern workforce expectations. Case in point: A College of Engineering diversity endowment was funded by Micron Technology, which “appears to be of the opinion that these initiatives and skills are essential to its workers, many of whom it recruits from the UI’s College of Engineering.”
l Said IFF: “Idaho taxpayer money is funding Chinese espionage in America” through the UI’s Confucius Institute.
Hawley Troxell found the institute, which existed at the UI from 2013 until 2021, taught “the Chinese language and that it adhered to that purpose under UI supervision, even using textbooks published in the leading Asian language publisher in the U.S.” Any ventures into culture went no deeper than “food and music.”
l According to the IFF, the UI excluded conservative points of view from events dedicated to social justice.
Answered Hawley Troxell: What would you call Glenn Loury, a conservative-leaning Merton P. Stoltz professor of social sciences and economics at Brown University? He held a Zoom webinar at the College of Law on April 21.
Or how about Michael Chertoff — a former Homeland Security secretary in the George W. Bush administration — the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia or Chief Justice John Roberts? All delivered Bellwood lectures at the UI.
Or even Doug Wilson, pastor of Moscow’s Christ Church? In 2020, Wilson gave an address titled “The Lost Virtue of Sexism.”
But here’s where IFF got lucky: Green and Hawley Troxell pulled their punches by not exploiting the IFF report’s weakest point: Listed as a co-author is Boise State University political science professor Scott Yenor.
Remember him?
He’s the fellow who last year told the National Conservatism Conference at Orlando, Fla.:
“Our independent women seek their purpose in life in midlevel bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection and marketing. They’re more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be. ... Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade. Efforts should be redoubled to encourage more men to enter the medical field, space exploration, mining endeavors and every other high-end and even low-end profession. If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration.”
Makes you wonder how much — if any — social diversity the IFF would tolerate, doesn’t it? — M.T.