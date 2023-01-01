Aquila chrysaetos are magnificent. For hundreds of years they’ve been revered and treasured by kings, rulers, nomads, groups and societies throughout the northern hemisphere. Thousands of people have spent a good portion of their lives and fortunes over that time caring for a single Aquila chrysaetos and just as many have risked their lives and fortunes smuggling them throughout the world. There is even an annual festival in Mongolia that celebrates the majesty of Aquila chrysaetos that draws spectators from all over the world.

In the U.S. though the American taxpayer is being forced to subsidize the killing of Aquila chrysaetos, which are currently under their carrying capacity and are, at best, stable or only slightly declining in population. And this is occurring because our government and a host of environmental groups are certain that a 16th century technology is going to save the planet and they’re willing to risk the welfare of Aquila chrysaetos to prove it.

