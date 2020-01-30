To hear Wayne Hoffman tell it, a series of Republican bills will remedy Kari Wardle’s property tax woes.
But if there’s any tax relief in those bills, she’ll never see it.
Hoffman, president of the conservative Idaho Freedom Foundation, describes Wardle as a 40-year-old woman who “juggles full-time employment and raising a 5-year-old boy, while caring for her terminally ill mom. But it’s her rising property taxes that have her really rattled.”
Somehow, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, — a man who has 22 years of legislative experience, much of it with tax law — has fixated on the wrong thing. He’d rather settle a score with counties, cities and other local units of government by imposing austerity on them.
One of Moyle’s bill would impose a fixed 3 percent cap on new spending — essentially depriving them of money generated from new construction.
Another would impose a one-year budget freeze.
A third measure, offered by Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, reads like an opt-in plan. If city councilors or county commissioners do the responsible thing and tax less than allowed, they retain the option of recouping that money later on. The technical name is foregone taxes. Harris wants them to declare intention formally to reclaim that foregone money at some unspecified date or forfeit the opportunity later.
How that works depends on where you live.
Idaho’s fastest growing communities — Ada, Bannock, Bonner, Bonneville, Kootenai, Madison and Twin Falls counties — would bear about three-quarters of the loss.
But slower growth communities — such as Nez Perce County — may need every dime new construction nets them.
Scattered out there are some conservative local officials who have used taxes generated from new construction to avoid raising tax rates on everybody else. Limiting their options could prove counter-productive.
However lawmakers proceed, either route involves a relative small slice of the property tax burden. Last year, Idaho’s various local taxing districts levied about $2.035 billion in taxes. Imposing the 3 percent budget cap would drop taxes about $38.6 million. Moyle says freezing the budgets might save as much as $132 million.
Those are pretty small slices of the property tax pie. In terms of what you pay, the size of the pie matters far less than the size of your slice.
And because demand for homes is rising faster than demand for commercial and non-owner occupied housing, the homeowners’ slice of the property tax keeps growing.
For instance, the median value of a home in Ada County jumped almost 10 percent last year to $354,405.
In Nez Perce County, median home values also increased 10 percent to $214,700. And in Latah County, median home sales grew by about 5 percent in that time to $235,150.
Making matters worse is how Moyle and his colleagues short-circuited the homeowner’s chief source of property tax relief. Four years ago, they capped the maximum value of the Homestead Exemption at $100,000. That’s the measure that shields half of a home’s value from taxation. Until lawmakers acted, its maximum benefit was tied to inflation.
What that means is that every home assessed at more than $200,000 pays a greater share of property taxes.
In the years since, Idaho’s housing market took off. As of last summer, 62 percent of the homes in Idaho were worth more than $200,000. In Ada County, it’s more than 88 percent. In Nez Perce County, nearly 44 percent of owner-occupied dwellings exceeded the $200,000 cap.
So homeowners such as Wardle saw their taxes rise 8.9 percent while people who own commercial property saw their taxes drop 2.1 percent.
In fact, homeowners now carry 67.9 percent of the property tax burden — the highest it’s ever been since the State Tax Commission started watching that trend 40 years ago.
Until Moyle considers a fix to the Homestead Exemption, all he’s doing is delivering more of a tax break to owners of commercial property
Think of it this way: Moyle might shrink the property tax pie by 2 percent. But if the size of Wardle’s slice continues to grow, so will her tax bill.
Of course, she won’t realize it until her next tax bill comes due in December — long after Moyle is safely reelected. — M.T.