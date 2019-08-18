Every homeowner dreads Becky Boyd’s fate.
As detailed by the Idaho Statesman’s Hayley Harding last week, the 69-year-old Boise woman is being taxed out of the home she purchased for $10,000 in 1972 and owns free and clear.
Boyd is the victim of an all-too-familiar story — a hot real estate market, fueled by newcomers bidding up the price of homeownership.
Boyd’s home is worth a lot more than she paid for it — nearly $400,000. But as a property’s value rises, it’s exposed to more taxation.
Illness, an earlier than expected retirement and reliance on Social Security have left Boyd unable to keep up with taxes that have risen from $1,747 in 2008 to $3,829 today.
So she’s selling.
“I resent being forced out of my home that I’ve had for 40-plus years,” she said.
You hear anecdotes like this often; you rarely see one. But if there’s one Becky Boyd story that can be documented, there are undoubtedly more like her in the same straits.
All of which is a recipe for a dangerous political cocktail. If the political class neglects the imperative for targeted tax relief long enough, public frustration will boil over with deleterious effects. The threat of people being taxed beyond their means bequeathed Idaho’s 1 Percent Initiative in 1978 — a measure that among other things kicked off a four-decade-long disinvestment in Idaho’s institutions of higher learning.
It was also the rallying cry behind then-interim Gov. Jim Risch’s 2006 package that lowered property tax support for public schools and replaced it with higher sales taxes. Corporations and large landowners, including Risch, paid less. People of modest means ended up paying more.
The move also destabilized education budgets, especially in small, rural communities.
So the last thing Idaho needs is another tax revolt.
What it needs is a Legislature that’s paying attention.
That body can start with rectifying its mistakes.
Three years ago, lawmakers picked exactly the wrong time to enact precisely the wrong property tax policy.
Just as the real estate market was about to take off in 2016, the Legislature stopped indexing the Homestead Exemption to inflation and capped its full coverage to homes worth no more than $200,000.
The exemption was supposed to shield about half the value of a modest home from taxation. Obviously, the more the value of your abode climbs above $200,000, the more that tax break melts away.
Had lawmakers left well enough alone, owners of homes worth as much as $243,900 would have enjoyed the Homestead Exemption’s full benefit.
Ada County is the epicenter of this storm; the median home value is $354,405 — up almost 10 percent in one year. Three-quarters of Ada County homes exceed the $200,000 cap. But Ada County is no anomaly.
In Latah County, the median home sale is $235,150, up about 5 percent, and 57.5 percent of its homes are assessed at more than $200,000.
In one year, the median Nez Perce County home value jumped nearly 10 percent to $214,700. More than 40 percent of its homes are in the $200,000-plus club.
Lawmakers are not listening to homeowners; they’re responding to the interests of commercial businesses, industry, landlords and the owners of second, presumably vacation, homes. A shrinking Homestead Exemption is a tax shift. When homeowners pay more, owners of these other properties pay less.
Last year, the State Tax Commission reported homeowners carried 65.8 percent of the tax burden — up from 64.6 percent in 2017. That’s the highest rate in 10 years.
That’s why Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, have tried to adjust the tax break for inflation. House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, has given them the cold shoulder.
At the same time, the very program that’s designed to help low-income seniors such as Boyd remain in their homes has been allowed to languish.
It’s been 13 years since lawmakers updated the property tax reduction program — commonly known as the circuit breaker. Were the maximum benefit of $1,320 adjusted for inflation, it would provide at least $1,680.
For the sake of argument, assume both steps had been taken in time to help Boyd.
An indexed Homestead Exemption would have cut her tax bill to at least $3,547. An inflation-adjusted circuit breaker would bring her expenses down to about $1,900.
Cheap it’s not. But Boyd’s property tax bill would at least be restored to a level she was managing a decade ago. Help this one beleaguered homeowner and you will help many others like her.
Isn’t that cheaper and easier than fighting off a new tax revolt? — M.T.