DJEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.
Barely two months into her new job, Moon is shifting into overdrive gaslighting.
The context is Gov. Brad Little’s plan to haul the Idaho Legislature in to a special session next week and pass a massive $410 million school funding package as well as $500 million in one-time tax rebates and $161 million in permanent tax relief.
Many believe Little acted to preempt Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act initiative, which would raise taxes on corporations and the rich to generate $323.5 million to prop up Idaho’s underfunded schools.
Wednesday, Moon took Reclaim Idaho to task: “Efforts to stymie the work of the people’s elected legislators — including by dark-money-funded initiatives — are an affront to democratic deliberation and should be called out by every Republican serving in public office.”
Dark money? What a crock.
You can account for every dollar Reclaim Idaho takes in.
Registered as a political action committee, it has reported each of the 4,681 donations — totaling $537,902 — received since Jan. 1, 2021. Some are as small as $5.
The word for that is transparency.
Here’s what dark money looks like: Operating as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, Moon’s political allies at the Idaho Freedom Foundation refuse to say where any of the $967,232 in contributions and grants they scooped up in 2020 — the last year on record — came from.
The only disclosure is the nearly $130,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program it collected that year.
As the year closed, the Freedom Foundation was sitting on more than $1 million in reserves.
If Moon is so outraged about “dark-money-funded initiatives,” why doesn’t she speak up here?
Because she generally does whatever the IFF tells her to do. This year, the lame duck state representative from Stanley voted the IFF’s way 94.7% of the time.
Moon is notoriously estranged from the truth. But even for her, this is a stretch.
DJEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Acting on a report from the Tax Foundation and an opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the Freedom Foundation last month asserted Reclaim Idaho’s initiative would not only raise new taxes on corporations and the wealthy, but repeal tax cuts passed earlier this year — bringing the total bill to $570 million.
Since then, the man who drafted the initiative — retired legislative services Research and Legislation Division Manager Mike Nugent — walked Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press through the process.
Essentially, the measure — as with all bills — includes language from existing law, then strikes out and replaces only the pertinent changes.
“In our bill-drafting manual, if you’re amending something, the deletion is struck through, and the added is underscored,” Nugent told Russell. “And it’s been that way since I started in the ’70s.”
That would suggest the only change is the $323.5 million tax increase Reclaim Idaho intended.
During the course of his 41 years of drafting bills for Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, Nugent was known as an impeccably nonpartisan professional.
A state Capitol insider for two decades — including a stint as a first-rate reporter — Hoffman knows that.
Yet Hoffman is sticking with his story.
“From now through Election Day, the Idaho Freedom Foundation will be referring to the leftist group Reclaim Idaho’s Proposition 1 tax increase proposal as costing taxpayers at least $570 million,” Hoffman wrote on Aug. 16.
Take that with a grain of salt.
CCHEERS ... to 2nd District Court Judge Jay Gaskill.
When there is ambiguity in the law, the benefit of the doubt is supposed to go to the defendant.
But in the case before Gaskill last winter, the defendant was convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto, who has been on death row for more than three decades.
Terminally ill from bladder cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic and coronary artery disease, diabetes and diminished intellectual function, Pizzuto persuaded the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Paroles — on a 4-to-3 vote — to allow him to die a natural death.
In the midst of a frenzied GOP primary reelection campaign, Gov. Brad Little rejected that decision and insisted Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection be carried out.
In February, Pizzuto’s lawyers came up with a novel argument: The state constitution gives the parole board the final say, not the governor.
It required integrity, but Gaskill agreed.
That held until Tuesday, when the Idaho Supreme Court reversed Gaskill, setting in motion a possible execution within 30 days.
But at least the Lewiston judge bought a sick man and Idaho’s good name a reprieve from needless cruelty.
And he gave Little a second chance to do the humane thing.
DJEERS ... to lame duck Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Despite her decisive loss to Little in the May 17 GOP gubernatorial primary, she insists on leaving office by shredding what’s left of her reputation before she returns to Idaho Falls.
Thursday, she characterized the governor’s plan to boost school funding and cut taxes as reckless. She called a proposed $500 million income tax rebate “a handout” to people who pay “little or no income tax in the first place.”
“At a time when conservatives are learning the extent of the corruption, waste and wokeism plaguing government schools, the governor proposes rewarding them with a massive cash infusion with no strings or oversight attached,” McGeachin said.
Who is she kidding?
Isn’t this the same elected official who bankrupted her office budget and rewarded a political crony with a pay increase from $20,000 to $77,000 a year?
If there is “corruption, waste and wokeism” in the schools, how come her task force found none of the “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” it was looking for?
The only thing McGeachin found — and tried to hide from public disclosure — were the parents who told her to knock it off. — M.T.