Who in the world do you think you’re kidding?
Seriously.
The Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News are joining a media coalition to narrow the gag order concerning the murders of Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves and they’re doing this because, in the words of Josh Hoffner, national news director for the Associated Press, “This order is unnecessarily sweeping and broad and severely impedes the public’s understanding of a significant criminal investigation that profoundly impacted the community.”
Are we to believe that all these media organizations, including the AP, have had some sort of epiphany and are now ready and able to practice journalism and, in the process, actually be responsible and comprehensive when they do it?
Not unless you believe that pigs can fly.
The problem we have is that the news is too important to trust to the media. And in the reporting and editorials concerning this murder investigation, the discipline required to produce a fair trial is going to take a back seat to the desire for a sensational headline and one-upmanship of the competition. Across the media spectrum, from local to national to international organizations, the reporting to this point, with the exception of Evan Ellis at KQQQ radio in Pullman, has been based on a remarkable lack of knowledge of our area, our law enforcement agencies and the evidence and time required to put together a solid case against a person who would commit a crime of this sort.
Whether it was CNN, FOX News, the Seattle Times, KHQ in Spokane, the Lewiston Tribune or the Idaho Statesman, none of you, contrary to your own beliefs, covered yourself in any sort of glory during the Nov. 13 to Dec. 30 period of this investigation.
What we got was an editorial from Boise decrying the poor communications from the Moscow Police Department, several reports that questioned the competence of the Moscow police and Idaho State Police agencies, reports that Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson was some sort of backwoods hillbilly and, as the weeks went by without an arrest, that this case would never be solved because the law enforcement was in over its head.
What didn’t get reported, except from Ellis and his 20 years of experience with law enforcement in our area, was that:
l The Moscow Police Department for years has had a close-to-the-vest communication policy on cases like this.
l Thompson is the most senior prosecuting attorney in Idaho and has successfully prosecuted multiple victim murder cases.
l A case of this complexity isn’t solved in the time of an hourlong television show.
All the supposed reporters who descended on Moscow failed to learn this or failed to report it.
Either way, it was a dereliction of duty that is unacceptable.
Speaking as a Latah County resident, I can’t afford that level of dereliction, inexperience or ignorance.
Along with all the other property taxpayers in Latah County, I will be footing the bill for this trial. As such, I have an extremely high desire to have this done correctly the first time and avoid any mistrials or future retrials.
This is especially true if the reason for a new trial is brought on by a media more intent on a screaming headline than the actual disposition of the case.
What is absolutely necessary is a fair trial before a jury that is informed of the facts in a courtroom so that a just verdict and penalty, if required, is rendered. Justice for the victims, their families and the restoration of the reputations of Moscow, Latah County and the University of Idaho demand that the case be tried in this manner. If a gag order is required to obtain that goal, then so be it, because at this point I trust the law enforcement agencies involved more than I do the press.
Why?
Because while the media was demanding more from the police, the agencies investigating the crime kept their mouths shut, processed the evidence and developed a case that was strong enough to obtain search warrants in three states, enlisted the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in four states and was able to apprehend a suspect without anyone getting hurt.
That level of professionalism gives me confidence that I’ll only be paying for one trial instead of multiple appeals.
While the media coalition fighting the gag order is claiming that they can keep the public informed about how the judicial branch operates, Idaho Press Club President Betsy Russell freely admits that: “We’re not lawyers for the most part, nor are our readers, and those explanations can help make sure that inaccurate information isn’t spread about what’s happening in our halls of justice.”
That to me sounds more like the blind leading the blind than any sort of concern about the expertise of the reporters covering the trial.
Here’s a clue for all you media types: If you’re ignorant about an area of the country, the personnel in those areas and the requirements of the law, do what the rest of us in other professions do in that case: Do some research and study the subject.
You’ve got until June 26 to lessen your organizations’ ignorance, increase your competence and bring your reporting personnel up to speed on this matter. Don’t waste it.
I don’t give a butterfly’s burp about the headlines or stories that you want to obtain from a lessened gag order. What matters is justice for the victims and nothing, including journalism malfeasance, should be allowed to get in the way of that goal.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.