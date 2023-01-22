Wokeism (also called totalitarianism, Big Brother and Marxism) is not being more aware. It is intentional amnesia of national history and denying God’s parameters for successful living.
The prohibitions wokeism tries to impose are aimed at destroying the family as the basic unit of civilization.
Steps along the way are demanding the acceptance of invalid scientific statements of wokeism as scientific absolutes that cannot be questioned and that wokeism must be loved in spite of its absurd opinions.
Not only must business owners not be allowed to state their personal thoughts, but they must publicly voice support for the demands of those protected by wokeism. Otherwise charges of “hate” are leveled, necessitating that First Amendment rights must be defended, usually in court, by someone who has no hatred in his soul, but simply has opinions of what is true.
But that’s the point. There can be no deviation from Marxism’s decrees.
Which of the current anathemas of Big Brother have scientific basis?
Archeologists and pathologists when examining human remains label them male or female, not any of the 70-plus LGBTQ euphemisms.
As of this writing, the U.S. military considers a transfemale, a male for draft purposes. But we are commanded to acknowledge that genders can be switched by a simple statement of an immature teenager.
Teachers not keeping up with the right pronoun can be fired or disciplined, a significant reason for the teacher shortage. The inclusive “Y’all,” apparently isn’t acceptable as intent to accommodate the confused student.
Fortunately, alumni from many woke universities are exercising “the power of the purse” to force the schools to return to the premise of universities being centers for developing critical thought, instead of being straightjackets of conformity.
Marxism is definitely religious as it persecutes any opposing opinions with the groundless, but religious zeal of the Inquisition, the Salem witch trials, the eugenics movement and the taking of human life, whether at its beginning by abortion or the end by euthanasia.
By the way, Saturday was the annual national right to life celebration.
No debate or discussion is permitted, but resistance (also called disinformation) to conformity keeps popping up everywhere in the world, even in China with multimillions of people demonstrating for freedom, ignoring the damage to their “social credit” scores.
At some point, people who have no knowledge of Alexander the Great intuitively know his statement: “Through every generation of the human race, there has been a constant war, a war with fear. Those who have the courage to conquer it are made free, and those who are conquered by it are made to suffer until they have the courage to defeat it, or death takes them.”
Fortunately for Americans and most of the free world, enough generations of us have been aware of the choice, and have made the ultimate sacrifice. At this point, it doesn’t require our lives, but simply having the courage to publicly state: “That’s B.S,” or “Your head is where the sun doesn’t shine.”
In April 2021, I wrote: “Dissenters criticizing this assault were labeled anti-science, slandered, excluded, fired and their careers usually ended, for expressing opinions that are still widely supported. The subtitle of the book initiating this and promulgated by acolytes was ‘On the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life,’ by Charles Darwin. If free people are intimidated into silence by accepting that free speech is a kind of violence, then the ‘Cycles of Nations’ starts again, with bondage. But due to the surveillance capabilities of all human activity, the cycle might not be completed again.”
The “Cycle of Nations” is the multistage process of being free, then in bondage and possibly returning to freedom.
The current assault on the need for the family is baby farming, a rapidly developing concept, in which a company develops artificial wombs to replace natural gestation.
The technology to implement this Brave New World futuristic hope is presently with lambs grown in artificial wombs. A planned future process is in a video by science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili, viewed on YouTube 1.6 million times, in which children are engineered for eugenic purposes, by in vitro fertilization.
In China, babies have been eugenically engineered.
How would this affect the baby’s neural and psychological development? Poorly, as mothers and babies develop deep attachments during the entire gestational process. The baby can hear and language development as well as personality traits and attachments begin.
The existing IVF industry is commoditizing children as described in the commercials of Al-Ghaili.
There is now “quality control” and the right to refuse the child.
Can the existing IVF and planned farming of children do anything but fit into the World Economic Forum plan using artificial intelligence as described in my Dec. 25 column?
In “Fancies versus Fads,” G.K. Chesterton said: “The family is the test of freedom; because the family is the only thing that the free man makes for himself and by himself.”
The four famous paintings by Norman Rockwell early in World War II to develop national cohesiveness were President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” speech of 1941 placed on canvas.
They show the building blocks of culture, civilization and liberty, with intact, functioning families being the link.
Rockwell’s “Freedom of Speech” and “Freedom to Worship” remind us of our First Amendment rights.
And his “Freedom from Want” and “Freedom from Fear” are aspirations common to all people.
President Thomas Jefferson said, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”
If moral values are destroyed by the judicial system’s rulings blocking God’s necessity in our daily lives, unjust laws, state-controlled education, most of the media, lawlessness encouraged by non-prosecution and non-sentencing for violations of just laws and persecution for religious teaching, then society may become “everyone for themselves” with no trust or empathy for others.
Of course, that is the satanic vision wokeism hopes to generate, with family members betraying their own. Once the functioning family fails, civilization fails.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.