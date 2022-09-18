Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher says that better days lie ahead if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections — a prospect that appears to be quite strong with soaring gas prices, run-away inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating.

And, oh yes, expect Republicans to push for impeaching Biden after the new Congress convenes in January. Articles of impeachment already have been filed; all Republicans are waiting for is to gain a majority in the House. All this could happen, even if Democrats retain control of the Senate.

