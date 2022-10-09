Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, says he won’t debate his Democratic opponent, Kaylee Peterson, because she’s not worthy.

“It is the view of the Fulcher team that the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in ’22 has not mounted a viable political campaign for the upcoming general election and that her strategy may be to use public debates with Mr. Fulcher as her primary means of gathering attention,” a Fulcher aide told the Idaho Statesman. “We are willing, able and eager to debate and run our own campaign, but unwilling to be the primary enabler for hers.”

