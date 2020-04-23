For 30 years, Kathy was the person you took for granted at the supermarket.
She sold you doughnuts at the bakery.
She sliced your cold cuts and cheese at the deli counter.
She got your meat and seafood at the butcher block.
She took your money at the checkout line.
Kathy did not volunteer for the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that’s where she wound up.
They call what Kathy does every day an essential part of the economy. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced others to work or take shelter at home — or idled them outright — Kathy continues doing her job at the grocery store.
She’s part of a lifeline that is keeping food in the homes of thousands of Idahoans.
OK, some people would walk away from a job like this. Why are you still doing it?
KATHY: When you’re an essential worker, you’re one of the last people the general public still sees.
For a lot of us, it’s a sense of duty. It’s what you do. You get up every day and you go to work. If you stop doing it, a lot of people could suffer. If someone else doesn’t do it, well, talk about a collapse. People aren’t going to restaurants. This is where they come for food.
We know we’re taking risks. We could get sick ourselves. We could bring the illness home.
At the same time, it’s not easy to walk away. You still have bills to pay. It’s not like you’re entitled to unemployment insurance for quitting the job.
The last time I was at the store, I got the sense employees are a little anxious. Are you?
Who wouldn’t be? You hear things. They say about 40 grocery store workers in the U.S. died from COVID-19. Someone told me more than 1,500 supermarket workers have tested positive for the virus. Another 3,000 are quarantined, waiting for test results or being treated in a hospital.
And for what?
A job that pays an average $11.43 an hour nationally?
Have you noticed any improvement?
Sure, it’s getting better.
People are wearing masks. They’re obeying the stay-at-home orders. They’re practicing social distancing. We flattened the curve. All of us flattened the curve. And it’s saving a lot of lives, including, probably, those of us on the front lines.
I’ve never felt more appreciated, either.
So you’ve seen the protests in Moscow, Lewiston and Boise against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.
What would you say if I told you those protesters in Boise — people like Ammon Bundy and the mystery money man, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman — violated the Centers for Disease Control protocols?
They didn’t stand 6 feet apart. Instead, they were shoulder to shoulder.
They deliberately avoided wearing face masks or gloves. There were some young children around, too.
A doctor we talked to says it’s nearly certain that someone in that group was an asymptomatic carrier and spread the infection to others.
KATHY: Please tell me that before they went to that rally, they stocked up on groceries for a year. Maybe they could start their own co-op.
I mean, how many of them left the rally and went to my store to pick up a six-pack of beer or some Gatorade?
Why didn’t they protest while keeping apart?
Or what about doing it virtually? That would be civil disobedience.
The governor would get the same message. The public would hear the same thing.
But this is not a protest. This is utter and sheer disrespect toward me and my fellow employees — who are doing a lot more than we should have to.
Why would someone take the contribution I’m making, the risk I’m taking, and devalue it?
You described yourself as a front-line worker.
That’s what we are —first-responders, health care providers and grocery store workers.
We are on the front line. We are exposed.
It’s a military term.
And here’s what gripes me.
Those protesters in Boise — the people who were careless with their health and mine.
It’s like we’re on the front lines. They’re standing behind us — and taking aim.
It’s not the governor they’re shooting at. It’s us on the front lines.
We’re the soldiers and they’re shooting us in the back.
Whatever their motivation is, this is a betrayal. It is. — M.T.