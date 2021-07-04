Happy birthday, America.
In reciting those words, one has to wonder what our Founding Fathers might think of our country today.
While many may think they would be appalled and shocked, I am of the opinion that they would not be either. Certainly the technological advances of the day would cause shock and awe. But the behavior of the people — well, I’m not sure that we have emotionally evolved that much, no matter how “civilized” we think we are or should be.
The men who drafted the Declaration of Independence surely believed that the America of their dreams would only thrive if there were free-flowing ideas and active discussion among people of different viewpoints.
Truly, breaking away from “for king and country” was not an amicable discussion; it was, in fact, quite the contrary. These men strongly opposed taxation without representation, kings and tyrants — and they felt it was very important to determine their own futures by being able to actively elect those who would form their government.
These shared ideals were more important in the foundation of our new government than the government itself. Those values are still quite prevalent today, at least in the good state of Idaho.
Everywhere one looks these days, you can read of the political strife that is so prevalent in our government. It has always been there I would argue.
However, in my experience, it has in my lifetime been somewhat more polite, although there are always exceptions. The people I have known who worked in government, at every level, have largely been very passionate about their goals, regardless of party.
Often, they were driven by emotion in what they believed were their “God- given rights.” It didn’t matter if they were advancing new gun legislation, were in pursuit of happiness or engorged with the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the American free market — a market they would fight tooth and nail to protect, believing less government involvement equates to advanced economic prosperity.
Our Founding Fathers were careful to protect every American’s right to reach his or her potential to be the best that they could be.
They believed by protecting those rights, they would create a more mobile society and spur economic growth. They saw this as a way to expand the prosperity of our young nation.
America was the home of new ideas. It was based on one small, but important word: “we.”
“We the people” — the preamble to the Constitution begins.
It was an unusual way to begin such a document as so many other countries were based on what we were about to abandon.
America would not be endorsing any monarchies. It is what has made us so special. We are a democracy. We believed in these God-given rights that could not be taken away from us by a government.
Our system of checks and balances was to protect those rights, even now, 245 years later.
As you celebrate the Fourth of July this year, take a moment to reflect on where we came from. Examine a bit of your own family history. Hold on to those passions that formed this country.
The subject matter may have changed a bit. But don’t be afraid to speak up.
Different ideas and opinions are the backbone of what made this country. It’s what keeps America ticking.
Don’t let anyone keep you from expressing your opinion. Teach that to your children and grandchildren. Remind them to never be shamed into silence by fear.
But teach them to listen, also. Teach them to hear and contemplate with compassion.
It is OK to hear new ideas. Never stop learning from others. Stretch your imagination and grow. We need to fight like cats and dogs sometimes.
But when it’s over, we need to remember to come back together because when we are strong together.
When we work for solutions together, we win and our America wins.
Have a great Fourth of July.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.