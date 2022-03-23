If there was a single thing Idahoans expected from this Legislature, it was achieving a beachhead on state-supported full-day kindergarten.
That now seems assured. An early childhood literacy umbrella bill supporting all-day kindergarten cleared the House on Monday and heads to the Senate, where an earlier version passed 31-2.
What’s astonishing is how many House Republicans resisted this idea.
In fact, a majority — 29 GOP members — voted no while 28 Republicans voted yes.
As has been the case so often this year, it took the dozen House Democrats to carry this vital part of Republican Gov. Brad Little’s legacy project to passage.
What could account for such reticence?
Not public opinion.
According to the recent Boise State University Public Policy Survey, 68% backed full-day kindergarten. That broke down to 89% among Democrats, 61% among Republicans and 69% among independents.
Not current practice.
To paraphrase Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert, the state is catching up to reality. As Richert noted almost a year ago, more than 95% of Idaho’s 21,140 kindergarten-age students had access to a full-day program. That’s part of a national pattern. Before COVID-19 restrictions kicked in, 82% of American kindergartners attended an all-day program.
And certainly not the results. While poverty, socioeconomic status, class size and the “summer slide” in proficiency take their toll on long-term results, research tends to confirm what your own experience tells you: The more time you devote to learning, the more you learn.
For instance, a 2004 study found 68% of children enrolled in a full-day program spent at least an hour each day on reading — compared to 37% in a half-day program; 90% of full-day kindergartners got an hour or more of math instruction vs. 73% of those in a half-day class.
Among the results:
l By the end of the school year, full-day kindergartners outperformed their half-day counterparts on literacy and math.
l Attendance improved among the full-time students.
l Full-day programs helped disadvantaged students make up for lost ground.
l One of the chief benefits of kindergarten — socializing young children — was enhanced. Children who attended an all-day program were more self-confident and more adept at working and playing with others.
Ask educators who’ve been around awhile, and they’ll acknowledge seeing a difference among high schoolers who had the benefits of a full-day kindergarten program and those who did not.
Keep in mind Idaho’s lawmakers have refused to invest any state money in early childhood education. That puts Idaho among a half-dozen states. Lawmakers even went so far as to bury a three-year, $18 million federal grant to promote pre-kindergarten programs in the Gem State. Without that, improving the educational foundation of people who will be building Idaho’s economy in the middle of this century comes down to establishing a full-day kindergarten program.
The only question is how to pay for it.
Do you charge tuition, creating a barrier for the children of families who cannot afford to pay?
Or do you levy supplemental property taxes to support enhanced kindergarten — which not only is a burden on the homeowner, but also creates pockets of haves and have-nots across the state?
On Little’s watch, the decision has been made to provide literacy improvement — including full-day kindergarten — for all.
So what persuaded so many House Republicans to deny those benefits to Idaho’s youngest children?
Here’s one common denominator — the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Its Freedom Index gave full-day kindergarten a minus-4, which would tank the ranking of any who voted for it.
The budget for Idaho’s four-year universities and college — which IFF has been fighting for more than three years — drew a mere minus-1 score.
IFF sees full-day kindergarten as “a direct expansion of the government monopoly over education.”
That’s no surprise considering the organization’s president, Wayne Hoffman, called public schools “grotesque” and wants to replace them with a voucher system.
His acolytes in the House got in line.
Among those voting against full-day kindergarten were the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, whose Freedom Index rating stands at 92%, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, who agrees with the Freedom Index 85% of the time and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, who comes in at 74%.
Notice the difference among local Republicans who supported the legislation: Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee (Freedom Index score — 45%), Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock (index score — 68%) and Lori McCann, R-Lewiston (index score — 38%).
Makes you wonder where this state would be if the IFF had its way — and there were no House Democrats to stop it. — M.T.