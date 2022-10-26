It’s hard to know where former state Sen. Dan “don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Viola, is more in error: about COVID-19 or the Nuremberg trials.
Forman conflated the two last week when he told the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence he’d put a premium on staging a “Nuremberg-style” inquiry into the Gem State’s response to the pandemic.
“I believe Idahoans needlessly died and suffered because of the way the pandemic was handled,” Foreman said. “People need to know what happened, so we can make sure it never happens again.”
Is Foreman trapped in some kind of time warp?
This is not 2020 or even 2021.
Thanks to effective COVID-19 vaccines, most people can protect themselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
With the advent of home testing, a good share of people who do contract the virus isolate at home without incident or even much notice.
And for those who need it, there are remedies, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Mulnupiravir, as well as monoclonal antibodies.
So people have moved on.
They’re traveling.
Schools are open.
Mass gatherings are back.
Even the few remaining restrictions are disappearing. Washington State University will drop its vaccine mandate governing employees, contractors and volunteers on Nov. 1.
As far as the voters are concerned, the issues are not lockdowns, essential vs. nonessential workers or even facemasks.
They’re focused on inflation, the economy, reproductive rights, taxes and education.
Bad timing in politics is one thing.
Resorting to inflammatory hyperbole — and not only making a Nazi analogy but getting it backwards — is beyond regrettable.
Foreman wants your attention, so he brings up the Third Reich.
What he’s talking about is a tribunal at the end of World War II that tried Nazi Germany’s military leaders, politicians and industrialists.
They were held accountable for war crimes and genocide that led to the deaths of millions of innocents.
The people Foreman wants to subject to his Nuremberg-style tribunal are not those who caused death, but prevented it. Whatever their mistakes in confronting a novel coronavirus, they were trying to spare people from an agonizing death in a lonely intensive care unit.
All they had to work with was a series of non-pharmacological interventions to check the spread: social distancing, using face masks, banning large gatherings, closing schools and some businesses.
Where their advice was followed more stringently, more people survived.
Take Washington and Idaho, for instance.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed more restrictions. As a result, the state suffered about 14,500 COVID-19 deaths — or 191 per 100,000 population, lower than all but five states.
After imposing some emergency restrictions early in the pandemic, Idaho Gov. Brad Little acquiesced to criticism from his own party and reopened the state with fewer restrictions.
Some 5,200 Idahoans died — or 291 per 100,000 population.
Put another way, had Idaho matched Washington’s methods and results, maybe another 1,800 people would be here today.
So if Foreman is going to have a Nuremberg-style tribunal to explore needless suffering and deaths in the Gem State, why would he attack those who he says “violated” individual rights “in the name of taking federal money?”
You’d think the first one he’d prosecute would be professional insurrectionist and independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, who stormed public health district meetings, disrupted high school football games and tried to undermine a special legislative session — all because he thought political freedom trumped the need to slow the contagion through face mask wearing.
Wouldn’t Foreman want to question the people who staged political rallies to encourage resistance to Little’s stay-at-home orders? Key among that group would be the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman.
What about politicians such as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, former Congressman Raul Labrador, state Sen. Dan Johnson and state Rep. Mike Kingsley, both R-Lewiston, who encouraged a Kendrick brew pub to put people’s health at risk by reopening early in the pandemic in violation of Little’s order?
For that matter, why wouldn’t Foreman want to cross examine members of Moscow’s Christ Church, who in the midst of the pandemic eschewed face masks in the public square and even went so far as to force a Moscow retailer to close its doors when they refused to comply?