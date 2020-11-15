Forces of darkness prevailed over President Trump

For four years, we have been bombarded almost daily with anti-Donald Trump news. Everything was “Russia, Russia, Trump is in bed with Russia.” Almost weekly, someone or a so-called anonymous source would come forward with outrageous claims of wrongdoing against our president.
Congressman Adam Schiff was one of the worst. Every time I saw him on a news show, he claimed that he had top secret classified information that proved Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia. These claims would make the front page of nearly every newspaper and be the lead story on most major news networks. One by one, the charges of wrongdoing disappeared or were proven untrue. Schiff lied so many times that his nose should be 2 feet long.
The mainstream media encouraged and enabled these people at the expense of our president and our country. Ninety percent of the mainstream media is owned or run by big Democrat donors. These organizations have abandoned all journalistic principles and established themselves as totally partisan tools of the Democratic Party. It has been estimated that 92 percent of articles from these media outlets about Trump have been negative.
The third quarter gross domestic product numbers for the U.S. just came in. They were phenomenal. There was a 33.1 percent rise in GDP. That is more than twice the previous record for growth in our country’s history. It was accompanied by a decrease in unemployment numbers. There were also strong consumer spending and production numbers to back it up, which predicted robust growth in the next quarter and 2021.
Our economy is doing better than any other country. It was the most positive and upbeat news that I had heard since the pandemic began.
The next morning, I grabbed my Lewiston Tribune expecting front-page headlines. There was nothing. I finally found the GDP numbers buried in an Associated Press article, which was titled: “Virus surge threatens economic rebound.”
Then the AP stated: “And now the economy is slowing just as new confirmed viral cases accelerate and rescue aid from Washington has dried up.”
The AP emphasis on COVID-19 fears is political. When Trump achieves anything, it is downplayed, not reported or ends up on Page 3.
Trump understands the importance of keeping our country open and our economy moving. He’s right; we should not shut our whole country down again. We need to deal with virus outbreaks on a state and regional basis. Doctors have learned much about the virus. There are new medicines and treatments, and a vaccine is just around the corner. Deaths are down 85 percent. If you are younger than 70 years old and healthy, your chances of surviving the virus are 99.99 percent. Most young people don’t even know that they have it.
The Associated Press is totally partisan and biased. They and most of our other news sources have made the leap from news to opinion while still claiming to be news. When they write about our president, anything he says is prefaced by “unfounded, unproven, unsubstantiated or baseless.” I have read articles from the AP about congressional hearings or meetings that I personally watched that were so one-sided and biased that I wondered if we even watched the same meeting.
Our country is almost evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. With the advent of the internet and 24-hour live news, the average person has the world in real time at his fingertips. This has made newspapers almost obsolete and many of them are going out of business. To survive, especially in small communities such as ours, newspapers must appeal to both political parties. That means reporting nonpartisan news and leaving opinions to the Opinion page. Articles from sources such as the AP are why conservatives are leaving the Tribune. Why should they pay to read this when they have so many other options? If the Tribune featured far-right sources, the liberals would be doing the same thing. Give it to us straight and let us make up our own mind.
The Lewiston Tribune is a good newspaper run by decent, well-meaning people. We especially need them for state and local news. I have seen some changes in how they report on issues and sincerely believe that they are trying to become more nonpartisan.
In his 1949 social science fiction novel, “1984,” author George Orwell modeled his fictional authoritarian government after Stalinist Russia. In his story, he explored the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repression. He examined the role of truth and facts within politics and how it can be manipulated to control the masses. The key is to control the media and what is considered fact.
We are seeing an alarming trend in our country. The majority of news organizations are liberal and support liberal causes. And the internet giants, Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, are abandoning their roles as neutral informational platforms and becoming active participants in our political process. They are unquestionably liberal. These organizations are virtual monopolies that control what hundreds of millions of people see and believe to be fact.
Credible charges of lying and corruption have been leveled against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. A computer belonging to his son, Hunter Biden, was found that contains incriminating evidence against the Biden family. Tony Bobulinsky, a successful businessman sought by the Bidens to run their prospective business, Sino Hawk, has come forward with emails, recordings, texts and times and dates that corroborate things on the computers.
The New York Post broke the news and Fox News has reported on it and interviewed Bobulinsky. The charges appear to be solid. Twitter has frozen the New York Post account and there has been a virtual blackout of the story on the internet and on other news sources for two weeks.
Because of this blackout, most American voters have voted for president without any knowledge of this potential fraud. The forces of darkness have succeeded. Our freedom cannot survive without a free and unbiased press.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.