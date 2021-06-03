If you’re looking for a preview into what kind of governor Janice McGeachin would make, ignore the lieutenant governor’s recent ventures into gubernatorial politics.
Her exploitation of a constitutional loophole notwithstanding, McGeachin didn’t accomplish much by signing an executive order banning local mask mandates while Gov. Brad Little was out of the state last week. When Little returned home, he quickly rescinded McGeachin’s handiwork and resorted to the kind of muscular condemnation of her mischief that Idahoans admire in their politicians. Don’t be surprised if he aided his own prospects against McGeachin in next spring’s GOP primary election.
Fireworks aside, McGeachin’s inquisition into the chimeric “Indoctrination in Idaho Education Based on Critical Race Theory, Socialism, Communism and Marxism” may have fizzled on the launch pad. Just as her echo chamber of a hearing opened last week, McGeachin had to confront a legitimate investigation that concluded allegations of such behavior at Boise State University were a fraud.
Far more disturbing is McGeachin’s delusional approach to matters of life and death.
Here’s what she told Keith Ridler of The Associated Press last week:
l Facemasks are hazardous. “I have concerns about the long-term, prolonged wearing of the mask, what it may do to our lungs,” she said.
l She won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.
l She believes she contracted COVID-19 last year. Her symptoms were similar to the flu. Having been infected, she believes she has acquired natural immunity.
She’s wrong about the masks. There are as yet unconfirmed concerns about whether masks affect people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. But COPD patients are at greater risk from COVID-19.
By eschewing the modern miracle of COVID-19 vaccines, McGeachin avoids long-term protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
There’s mounting evidence that fully vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the infection to others, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have waived mask mandates and social distancing protocols for vaccinated individuals.
If McGeachin won’t get vaccinated, then wearing a mask is her best opportunity to avoid becoming ill — or spreading the virus to people who are not vaccinated or whose immune systems undermine the effectiveness of the vaccine.
As far as immunity from prior infection — whether she thinks she had COVID-19 or actually tested positive is beside the point. Immunity from infection is waning much earlier than initially believed.
As Ken Krell, intensivist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, wrote in the Idaho Falls Post Register on April 21, studies of health care workers who got COVID-19 found 58 percent of them tested negative for the antibody within 60 days. Of the remaining 42 percent, their antibody levels had dropped by half.
Nor is a prior infection much protection against the new variants of COVID-19, such as B.1.351 from South Africa or an emerging strain of the B.1.1.7 variant from Great Britain.
“... Don’t rely on your natural immunity from a previous infection to protect you,” Krell wrote. “That’s a gamble not worth taking.”
McGeachin won’t get vaccinated.
She won’t wear a mask.
Her belief in a prior infection is leading her into a false sense of security.
In other words, she’s putting herself and others at risk.
What would make matters worse?
People following McGeachin’s example.
As of Wednesday, 43.6 percent of Idahoans at least 18 years old were fully vaccinated — far short of the national average of 51.8 percent.
Given vaccine hesitancy among conservative Idahoans, achieving a level of herd immunity may be unattainable. But somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 or 30 percent of unvaccinated Idahoans may be persuadable — if you can overcome their time constraints, their fear of the side effects or even, like McGeachin, the belief that a prior infection renders the whole matter of vaccination moot.
The more Idahoans who act on McGeachin’s advice, the greater the risk of another outbreak among those who are unvaccinated. Not only will they suffer, but new bouts of contagion will provide the virus with the opportunity to mutate and outsmart the vaccines.
All of which brings us back to the prospect of Gov. McGeachin.
Would she be so cavalier with the Department of Environmental Quality expert who warns her about groundwater contamination?
Would she disregard a Division of Health adviser’s caution about an emerging pandemic?
Would McGeachin ignore legal counsel about a brutally expensive lawsuit?
Or would the new governor surround herself with a team that tells her exactly what she wants to hear? — M.T.