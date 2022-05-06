DJEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
If you venture to McGeachin’s Capitol quarters, you will find the doors locked, the lights off, a curtain drawn and a note offering “office hours, Tues/Thurs. 10-2 or by appt.,” and a telephone number to call — with a California area code — which until a day or two ago took you to a recorded sales pitch for insurance or gift cards to Walmart or Target.
That’s because McGeachin, who is challenging Gov. Brad Little in the May 17 GOP primary, wiped out her $183,100 budget well before the fiscal year closes on June 30.
During her inquisition into “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the state’s public schools, McGeachin arrogantly ignored the state’s public records law, refusing to release documents sought by Idaho journalists. It took a judicial dressing down from 4th District Court Judge Steven Hippler — and a threatened contempt of court citation — before she complied.
Hippler ordered McGeachin to cover the attorneys’ fees incurred by the winning side —nearly $29,000.
McGeachin had plenty of time to slim down her spending to balance the budget by the end of June. Instead, she expanded her staff and bet on the Legislature to bail her out. When that didn’t happen, it was too late. Even after her staff departed in March, McGeachin’s budget was so deep in the red that she may not draw a salary until the end of the fiscal year.
But this week, McGeachin went into full Trumpian mode.
Fake news, she cried:
“The lieutenant governor’s budget is balanced.”
Not so, says the state Division of Financial Management, which put the lieutenant governor’s deficit at more than $2,000.
“Our office had some unanticipated legal expenses due to the Idaho Press Club suing us because of our efforts to prevent conservative Idahoans and their children from being doxed by the media,” she said.
That’s not how Hippler saw it. “... (It) appears to the court that (McGeachin) would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public,” he wrote.
Then she minimized it. “Honestly, who cares about $2,000 ... in the lieutenant governor’s budget?” the Idaho Statesman reported McGeachin saying at an April 21 campaign rally.
There are questions about whether she can forfeit her salary to pay off the debt; DFM says the state constitution may not allow it.
And Boise Republican activist Lynn Bradescue has filed a lawsuit contending that under state law — a provision McGeachin voted for as a state legislator — she can’t close her doors during regular business hours.
If Lt. Gov. McGeachin can’t manage a $183,100 budget, how would Gov. McGeachin manage the entire state government?
Sounds like a campaign commercial: “I’m Janice McGeachin and I’m not responsible for my office.”
CCHEERS ... to a crew of retired and current Idaho law enforcement officers who have called out political extremism on Idaho’s right.
Led by retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, the Defend & Protect Idaho PAC has bemoaned the tactics of insurrectionist Ammon Bundy as well as McGeachin’s outreach to white nationalists at the America First Political Action Conference in Florida and militia groups such as the far-right anti-government 3 Percenters.
This is not partisan. The group makes the same criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on the left.
“Trying to appeal to white nationalists, Holocaust deniers and convicted criminals in order to intimidate and bully true conservatives to their extremist point of view is bad for officers of the law, public servants and, ultimately, our society,” they write.
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
Aside from the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, no one did more to denigrate the 19-year-old legislative intern whose rape allegations against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, led to his conviction in an Ada County courtroom last week.
Giddings — running for lieutenant governor — drew a House censure for exposing the young woman by picture and name on social media and then lying about it to the House ethics committee.
But Moon, who wants to be elected Idaho’s next secretary of state, wasn’t too far behind.
Even before the criminal trial established von Ehlinger’s guilt, he had stipulated to having sex in his Boise apartment with a legislative subordinate half his age — clearly “conduct unbecoming” a legislator. In late April of last year, the ethics committee unanimously recommended his suspension. Von Ehlinger resigned before the full House could vote.
Anyone with common sense would have withheld judgment. Acting on tribal loyalty, Moon not only vouched for von Ehlinger’s character, but then crossed the line by disparaging the intern’s.
“I’ve been around college students. I’ve been around high school students. And I can tell when there’s some flirting going on,” Moon told the panel. “I’m a woman. I think I know what it looks like to flirt.”
Wasn’t that von Ehlinger’s testimony last week: “She was flirting with me, so why not?”
Now that von Ehlinger is facing a lifetime prison sentence, where is Moon’s mea culpa?
CCHEERS ... to Reclaim Idaho.
Once again, it seems to have achieved the improbable — putting before Idahoans an initiative that would bypass a state Legislature captured by the hyperpartisan base that controls the closed Republican primary election.
After passing a Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville has cleared the deadline with a final stack of petition signatures to raise this question on the Nov. 8 ballot: Has the GOP Legislature been too generous with income tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations at the expense of Idaho’s school kids?
Since the turn of the century, the share of Idaho’s personal income devoted to public schools has dropped 25%.
The Quality Education Act would restore corporate tax rates to 8% — where they stood 22 years ago — and insist that any individual earning more than $250,000, or a married couple making $500,000, will pay a new 10.925% rate.
That generates more than $323 million extra for schools — possibly enough to lift Idaho from its last-in-the-nation ranking for the amount of money it pledges toward each student.
This time, you get to decide. — M.T.