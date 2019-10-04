DJEERS ... to Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho.
On Sept. 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially opened an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s shakedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Simpson waited just a few days before monetizing it. As noted by columnist Marc Johnson elsewhere on this page, Simpson’s campaign issued a fundraising appeal to combat the “leftist Democrats in Congress” for engaging in “a witch hunt against the President.”
Not far behind, Fulcher’s campaign on Tuesday released its own email plea — “$5, $10, $20, or $100” — to, as he put it, fight “ANOTHER democrat attempt to bring down the President” and the Democrats’ “relentless attempts to bring our country closer to socialism.”
It’s bad enough these two — along with most of their party — have jumped into the partisan waters and declared Trump the victim of a Democratic witch hunt. If the inquiry bears them out, they will be vindicated. But if not, Fulcher and Simpson may one day be remembered as modern-day versions of New Jersey Congressman Charles Sandman.
That Republican’s legacy became his defense of Richard Nixon right up to the bitter end of the Watergate scandal. Nixon was ousted in August of 1974. The voters gave Sandman the boot the following November.
While politics is everything these days, not everything is fodder for fundraising. Only three times in its 243-year history has America endured the somber process of impeachment. Whatever happens to the professional fortunes of the political class, the rest of us are in for some difficult days ahead.
Fulcher and Simpson are Republican incumbents in a GOP-dominated state. How badly could they need more money to defeat next year’s under-funded Democratic neophytes?
Here’s a novel idea: For their next fundraising appeal, why don’t Fulcher and Simpson cite what they have accomplished on behalf of their constituents?
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
In the past five months, Gov. Brad Little has left the state of Idaho at least four times — including last month’s six-day diplomatic swing through the Basque Country, the Netherlands and Ireland. When Idaho’s chief executive leaves the state, the authority of his office passes to the person next in the line of succession.
Unless she’s also out of the state, that’s McGeachin.
All summer long, these temporary transitions in power have occurred without incident.
Which is remarkable, when you stop to think about it.
Back in April, when Little was briefly away from Idaho, McGeachin used her prestige as acting governor to join a Three Percenters rally at the Statehouse. These are self-styled extremists who have declared “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”
The symbolism was unmistakable: The rally occurred on April 19 — 24 years to the day when Timothy McVeigh set off the bomb that would bring down the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 and injuring more than 680. Like the Three Percenters, McVeigh also wanted to “wake Americans up to the tyranny of government.”
Given that, it’s a wonder Little was willing to leave the state.
Perhaps McGeachin has learned her lesson. Good for her.
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Earlier this week, the president of the United States congratulated the murderous regime in Beijing on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.
Even for President Donald Trump’s normally compliant Republicans in Congress, that was too much.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the PRC a “modern version of Maoist China.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., rallied to the “freedom-seekers in Hong Kong.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said “it has been a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control.”
Even House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., referred to the PRC’s “appalling record of repression.”
And what have you heard from the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee? Nine months into his tenure, Risch would rather serve as a presidential acolyte than a responsible leader of a co-equal branch of government.
What could Trump do or say before Risch speaks up?
Issue New Year’s Eve’s congratulations on the 61st anniversary of communists taking power in Cuba?
Deliver a Sept. 9 tweet praising the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on its 72nd birthday?
How about checking in with the mullahs on Feb. 11 to mark the 41st year of the Islamic Revolution in Iran?
CCHEERS ... to state Reps. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
Their efforts to right an injustice paid off in a Boise courtroom last month.
In an unusual move, Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts’ office agreed to rescind the felony convictions of two truck drivers — 28-year-old Andrew D’Addario of Colorado and 26-year-old Erich Eisenhart of Oregon — who had transported hemp across the state line into Idaho. Along with a third driver, 36-year-old Denis Palamarchuk of Portland, Ore., who was charged with the same thing, they were allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count.
Then Judge Michael Oths issued a withheld judgment and placed them on one year of unsupervised probation.
It’s still unfair. Hemp, the non-intoxicating cousin of marijuana, is a legal crop in more than 40 states and under the new U.S. farm bill, its legal transportation across Idaho awaits the formality of new regulations due out this year.
But considering the harsh treatment the truck drivers initially encountered — all three men faced drug trafficking charges that carried mandatory minimum prison terms — it certainly was a vast improvement.
And for that, a lot of the credit goes to this unlikely trio of political opposites. Before they were done, they collected more than 22,000 petition signatures demanding Bennetts’ office back off.
Said Andrew D’Addario’s father, Paul: “While we all wish the charges had been dropped, we thank you and the 22,000 who signed the online petition. We are thankful charges were reduced and these men can get on with their lives.” — M.T.