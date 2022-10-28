DJEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Since the law prohibits him from lavishing campaign contributions on personal expenses, he’s come up with the next best thing — handing the money over to his daughter, Meghan Fulcher.
Technically, Meghan Fulcher serves as her father’s campaign manager.
But how tough is that? Didn’t Fulcher excuse himself from a statewide debate because, as he said, Democratic newcomer Kaylee Peterson “has not mounted a viable campaign for the upcoming general election”?
So why is Meghan Fulcher worth so much money?
As the Idaho Statesman’s Kevin Fixler reported last week, Fulcher has paid his daughter almost $305,000 during the past five years. In the current campaign cycle, she’s raked in $133,500. That makes her the best paid of the people running incumbent Idaho Republican congressional campaigns.
Moreover, Fixler notes that one of every three dollars Fulcher’s campaign spends winds up in his daughter’s pocket.
Do you think the agribusiness interests that coughed up $80,200 toward Fulcher’s campaign don’t know that?
How about the finance, insurance and real estate groups that contributed $37,200?
Same goes for the ideological or single-issue outfits that collectively shelled out $170,000 to Fulcher.
Do you want to bet? They’re not buying campaign commercials. They’re buying influence.
It would be one thing if Fulcher were a struggling, first-time candidate relying on family to run a cash-strapped campaign. But as Public Citizen’s government affairs lobbyist Craig Holman notes, Fulcher is now an established incumbent. Hiring his daughter rather than a professional campaign operative is a deliberate choice.
“This is the type of behavior that we wanted to make illegal,” Holman said. “Unfortunately, it’s not illegal. But it really crosses the ethical line.”
CCHEERS ... to Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt.
However much he wants to lament the Biden administration’s profligate ways, when it came to scooping up every last dime of federal cash for Idaho County, Brandt got in line.
At issue was the Local and Tribal Consistency Funds. As the Idaho Association of Counties noted, the “original bill language was not specific enough to direct the funds to public lands counties.”
So that left some discretion to the Biden Treasury Department.
Brandt traveled to Washington, D.C., and successfully lobbied the Treasury to follow the formula used for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program.
PILT compensates counties with lots of federal acreage. Because 83% of Idaho County is federally owned, the PILT formula worked to Brandt’s advantage.
As a result, Idaho County can rely on getting $5.1 million each of the next two years — more than any other county in the Gem State.
Of course, that hardly squares with Brandt’s conservative bona fides. No wonder he omitted any words of gratitude and may have glossed over his role in bringing home the bacon.
“We recognize that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be paying for the irrational spending by the current administration,” Brandt said last week. “However, we can refuse to apply for the funds and let large metropolitan areas and government bureaucracy use those dollars to support studies and services that run counter to the values of our citizens.”
If it takes a little gold-plated hypocrisy to look out for the folks back home, why not? Nudge nudge wink wink.
DJEERS ... to Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.
The woman who invited 50 prominent Republican supporters of Democratic attorney general candidate Tom Arkoosh out of the GOP won’t say who she is supporting for Idaho governor — her party’s nominee, incumbent Brad Little, or her political ally, professional insurrectionist and independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.
When Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman and state Rep. Lauren Necochea of Boise reiterated that question last week, Moon offered this response to Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press:
“Since assuming the chairmanship of the Idaho Republican Party, I’ve been crystal clear about my support for our Republican nominees: any candidate who will uphold the party platform and see commonsense Idaho principles enacted into law has the support of the State Party. Period.”
There’s enough wiggle room in that for Moon to drive a truck through.
For starters, Little has distanced himself from three portions of the Idaho GOP platform — repealing the 17th Amendment, putting the U.S. on a gold and silver standard and supporting conventional exceptions from abortion bans such as rape, incest and life of the mother.
For another, what does she mean by “commonsense Idaho principles?”
Face it: She’s in Bundy’s camp.
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
In his 30 years in Congress, Crapo has pursued one objective — political survival. As the Idaho Statesman noted in its recent endorsement of Crapo’s Democratic opponent, David Roth, that has meant avoiding committees that might do the senator’s constituents some good — such as Appropriations — in favor of those that promise him fat campaign checks — notably Banking and Finance.
So he’s rolled into his current reelection campaign having raised almost $7 million against a couple of unknowns — Roth and independent Scott Cleveland — who between them have taken in $173,000.
The megabucks he’s amassed have produced a series of deceptive television ads:
l He asserts the Biden administration “crippled” domestic energy production — despite the fact that, as the Idaho Press noted, energy production has expanded under Biden. And using Forbes magazine’s definition, the U.S. remains energy independent.
l He promotes himself as a veterans advocate even though he voted three times against extending more help to veterans suffering the effects of exposure to Agent Orange and massive burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.
l His claims about Biden expanding the Internal Revenue Service have been labeled “misleading” by The Associated Press.
It’s bad enough Crapo doesn’t have any achievements to run on.
But why does he have to insult your intelligence? — M.T.