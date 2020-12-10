During the weekend, the Associated Press used a real word to describe Idaho’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The word was failure.
That’s no opinion. It’s a statement of fact.
Here’s what failure looks like:
l By its own numbers, the state says its positivity index — the proportion of people who test positive for COVID-19 — reached 19.2 percent between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. Anything more than 5 percent means the virus is spreading out of control — and Idaho has not been at 5 percent since mid-June.
Johns Hopkins University uses a different model, which at one point this week reported the Gem State had the nation’s highest positivity rate — with South Dakota and Kansas not far behind — and nearly 10 times greater than Washington state.
l The state’s seven-day moving average of new infectins per 100,000 population stood at 64.8 — down from the most recent peak of mid-November but still well above the summer surge. But how reliable are those numbers? It’s anyone’s guess because the health care system is overwhelmed and the state is weeks behind on contact tracing.
l Plagued by a finite number of overworked staff, Idaho’s health care system is already rationing treatment — and is on the verge of instituting formal crisis care standards that will decide who will get life-saving treatment — or not — based on the individual’s likelihood of recovery.
“We start by getting a list from the respiratory therapists of who on the wards is on high-flow oxygen, the most support we can provide short of intubation,” Dr. Ken Krell of Idaho Falls, a member of the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, told the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board. “We take the list and go see each of those patients on the ward, try to get a sense of who is likely to crash and transport them to the ICU before they need emergent intubation on the ward. But it’s a judgment. There aren’t ICU beds for everyone who is worrisome, so we try to estimate who is most likely to crash. And we get it wrong sometimes.”
l The state is awash with non-compliance, whether it’s refusing to wear face masks, practice social distancing or engaging in social gatherings. It’s getting pushback from its neighbors with tighter restrictions, notably Washington, which has about half the Gem State’s per capita average of new infections. As of this week, Idaho became a regional outlier. With Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s order on Monday, Idaho is surrounded by states operating under face mask mandates and other restrictions.
Blame the Trump administration’s inadequate response for the pandemic surging everywhere and all at once, but why is it so much worse in Idaho?
If persuasion had worked. Gov. Brad Little could claim some success in holding the infection in check.
Nor can anyone point to delegating the decision-making to regional health districts, cities, counties or school districts as a winning formula. The virus is equally harsh on communities large and small — many of which have limited health care resources.
The result is a patchwork scheme. Where local officials are willing to stand up to pressure, some preventive steps have been taken. Where they’re not — as was the case Tuesday when a mob of hundreds intimidated the Central Health District board in Boise and carried the protests to the homes of district board members — admonitions to practice caution go unheeded.
What sounded harsh and undiplomatic when Krell testified last week has now, tragically, acquired the ring of authenticity: These COVID-19 deniers are “the lunatic, delusional fringe ... a small faction of the population who either cannot, or will not, see the consequence of their reckless, life-endangering behavior.”
By encouraging them, high-profile leaders such as Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Diego Rodriguez of Boise, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls and Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman of Boise bear responsibility for the calamity, too. But interference that resorts to fear tactics marks the boundary of their influence. They were not elected governor.
Little remains unwilling to stand up to them. And it’s on his watch this ongoing failure is metastasizing. — M.T.