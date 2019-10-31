Just when you thought the plight of some of Idaho’s youngest children could not get worse — it does.
Case in point: The wave of kids who arrive at the opening day of kindergarten basically unprepared to learn.
A year ago, they numbered 55 percent.
Now, as Idaho Education News’ Clark Corbin reported earlier this month, 57 percent of the kindergartners who took Idaho’s Reading Indicator this fall failed to test proficient.
“One major area of concern is that many of our youngest students are entering school without the foundational reading skills they need,” noted state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.
What that means is many kids haven’t been exposed to letters, let alone printed material. You’ll hear stories about some who don’t know much about shapes or colors. Or the occasional child who is unfamiliar with a pencil. In any event, a child who doesn’t know letters or numbers is not prepared for an Ipad.
How can this be happening?
It’s no mystery.
Idaho finds itself among four states — along with New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming — that invests nothing in early childhood education.
Although Idaho’s population has grown, the availability of high quality, affordable day care has not kept pace.
Idaho remains a relatively poor state where the minimum wage is pegged at $7.25 an hour and the expense of quality child programs can outpace the cost of a mortgage.
Add to that mix the physical and emotional trauma facing young children — poverty, neglect, abuse and family dissolution. At least half of Idaho’s youngest children endure the kind of stress that can interfere with their ability to learn.
The bright piece of this picture is how much good kindergarten can do:
lThe percentage of kindergartners who read at grade level rose from 45 percent last fall to 63.6 percent this spring.
l In the first grade, students tested at 43 percent in the fall of 2018. By this spring, that increased to 66.8 percent.
l Sixty percent of second-graders scored proficient during the fall 2018 IRI. Those results expanded to 75.5 percent by spring.
l In the third grade, reading scores reached 61 percent proficient in the fall of 2018. By the time they took the tests in the spring, 73.5 percent tested proficient.
As good as that is, it still leaves nearly 27 percent of Idaho’s third graders not equipped to enter the next phase of their schooling, leaving them to struggle throughout their education careers. Just because it’s been a mantra for two decades doesn’t make it less true — in the early grades, children learn to read; after that, they read to learn.
It’s just one more sign that Gov. Brad Little’s education task force is on the right track when it advocates all-day kindergarten. In three-quarters of Idaho’s school districts, the expanded program is already in place.
The task force is not proposing more money. Given Idaho’s tight budget, there won’t be much available, anyway. If the task force prevails, however, districts would gain more flexibility over the dollars they already have — including a $26 million account Little championed to promote literacy in the elementary grades.
Rather than a huge leap forward, this is small step. Nonetheless, more innovation at the local level can be a useful precedent.
Because Idaho sets the school age at 5, local districts can’t draw on their state dollars for pre-kindergarten programs. That hasn’t stopped some districts, notably Kendrick-Juliaetta, from using locally-generated funds for early childhood education. Lowering the school age to 4 would be one remedy, at least for those schools with enough resources to reallocate state dollars toward pre-kindergarten programs.
Of course, as is the case with the all-day kindergarten proposal, this does not help Idaho’s financially strapped school districts. Children in those communities will be left with no more than the half-day program state resources provide — and where much of the time in class is consumed by distractions.
When it comes to early childhood education in Idaho, however, even a humble beginning is better than the status quo.
The question is: What is Idaho’s conservative Legislature waiting for? Will it be when the number of new kindergarten students prepared to learn slides below 40 percent? — M.T.