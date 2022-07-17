Once again the regional environmentalists with their mercenary lawyers and pet judges are saying that they know what is best for the health of our national forests more than the on-the-ground-professionals who are out in those forests everyday.
The recent court decision to put the Hungry Ridge and End-of-the-World forest restoration projects in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest south of Grangeville on hold continues to show the biological ignorance and overwhelming arrogance of organizations, attorneys and judges who consider national forests to be “their” forests rather than “our” forests.
Their belief that old-growth forests are the epitome of forest health and that only old-growth can supply the conditions necessary for abundant wildlife, productive soils and clean waters reflects an activist agenda and exposes their ignorance of forest biology and knowledge of the amenities that healthy forests of all stages can provide.
To put the health and condition of an old-growth forest in a time frame that is easier to understand, we’re going to make your vegetable garden into an old-growth patch of plants that would result if it were cared for the way the environmentalists want our forests managed.
For starters, quit weeding the garden and don’t provide any additional fertilizer or water. The weeds will increase in abundance and density and their demands on the water and nutrients available will begin to slow down the growth of the desired plants along with providing more cover for harmful insects and fungi that are detrimental to the desired plants.
This will result in smaller ears of corn and fewer string beans from the increased competition, which is what happens to forest timber when the brush and undergrowth is left untouched and unchecked.
Now in another week or so, those tomatoes should be at peak ripeness and ready to pick and enjoy in a summer salad. But now you’re not going to pluck them from the vine. You’re going to leave them there and maybe pick a few in September or October.
Possibly a few will still be good but most of them will be mushy with black fungus spots or partially eaten by the local bird population. Most of the tomatoes won’t be picked at all. And the fruit and vines will be left to die, rot and harbor various fungi and viruses that will adversely affect any future crops of tomatoes.
This same scenario is also going to occur to your melons, squash, eggplants and peppers. So don’t count on much salsa this year.
While we’re at it, we’ll do the same no-touch management on your berry patches — you do like slimy strawberries, right? — and continue it with the fruits of any apple, peach or cherry trees that you might have. Also, don’t bother to prune or train any of those grape vines, either. Who needs wine to survive, anyway?
Your root vegetables — carrots, parsnips and spuds — will overwinter and grow again next year. Some may put out seed. But since you’re not going to be doing any prep work in your garden, a lot of them will not germinate or will be eaten by various insects. Of course, you didn’t thin them during the year and the ones left are kind of scrawny. But they’re old growth and that’s what counts.
Vegetable gardens and forests are dynamic, not static. You can’t stop them from growing and expect to harvest sound timber in five years that is already over-mature today, anymore than you can expect to harvest firm, ripe tomatoes from your summer garden in December.
So, as you look at all decayed remnants of the fruits and vegetables that could have provided table fare or products to sell at a farmers market, you’ll have an idea of the timber that could have been utilized, providing jobs for rural communities and the young families necessary to sustain them.
But that timber is being sacrificed on the altar of “old-growth” by the environmentalists and their legal cabal.
Logging and timber harvesting can be done in a responsible manner as directed by resource professionals. And it’s necessary if you want to convert an old, decaying area of root-rot killed grand fir to the more fire resilient ponderosa pine and western larch. You need to remove the dead and dying heavy fuels first before you replant the area. You can do this without harming the soils or waters, and the wildlife will rapidly move in and completely utilize the treated areas.
As you manage a forest for its best health, would you get rid of all the old growth?
Of course not.
Old-growth areas are a component of a healthy forest and are necessary for its overall health. However, it’s only a component, not the do-all, end-all superior forest condition that the environmentalists and the ignorant, agenda-driven national press would have you believe.
The public owns our national forests and the decisions to manage their health should be made by professionals with on-the-ground-experience in consultation with the public and not by a forest biology-ignorant group of activists in a courtroom.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.