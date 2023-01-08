As I write this, the saga continued in the U.S. House of Representatives surrounding the race for speaker.
Some say this is damaging to the GOP, and it may well be.
However, there will be no doubt of where anyone stands in regard to what they believe conservatism to be.
But one must remember, they were elected by people who support the same beliefs and they expect to be heard. Concessions will be made, there will be a speaker elected and, hopefully, they will soon get down to business.
At the top of the list of business I would hope to see Congress address is the crisis at the southern border. This seems to be an issue that only those of us who live in the West and along southern border states are paying much attention to, at least according to the pollsters.
That’s not surprising, given the issue was on the blackout list by the national media until after the midterm elections and now it is suddenly headline news. I suspect this is one of the things they will beat President Joe Biden over the head with as they search for his second term challenger.
For those of you who don’t understand what the big issue is, I want you to consider this: When you travel to another country you show up with a passport and do it legally.
If you tried to rush the border in Canada, I can almost promise you that you would most likely get shot. Even with passport in hand, I am intimidated every time I leave this country.
When other countries protect their homelands, we don’t think twice about it. But when it is suggested that we enforce the laws of this country, it becomes a big political football.
Democrats insist Republicans have no heart and we must let everyone in. But that is just not the case. Legal immigration must be enforced for reasons of safety and economic reality.
Coming across our border these days are thousands of people from all over the world. Last November’s totals were more than 200,000 people. Sixty-seven percent were adults traveling alone, 12% were families and roughly 10% are children traveling alone.
Cities and states are trying desperately to feed and house these people who are left to roam.
By the end of 2022, illegals entering this country were expected to top 3 million. Along with these illegals come the drugs that are killing our children, with fentanyl at the top of the list.
I am not without compassion, and some of these people have suffered greatly. But I am also a realist.
States cannot shoulder this problem alone and we certainly cannot ignore it as the Biden administration has chosen to do.
Democratic mayors across the South are now joining with Republican mayors in their quest to get help from the federal government. Some have even joined in sending bus loads of these illegal immigrants north to the big cities, where people have thought this was not their problem.
Recently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced an immigrant crisis in his city.
Border towns such as Yuma, Ariz., had more than 300,000 illegal immigrants flood their communitities in the past year.
El Paso, Texas, has been overrun. Its shelters are full and people are sleeping all over the streets.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, just announced he will start sending people to Chicago and New York.
Texas and Florida have already done just that amid sharp criticism that it was a partisan stunt. But it was a desperate plea for help.
The cost of this nightmare, done I believe to slap supporters of former President Donald Trump in the face for “the wall,” is costing us billions.
Why is it that we think it is more important to take care of illegal immigrants instead of our own who are also in peril?
Just look at Camp Hope in Spokane. Those people spent days in freezing temperatures with nothing but tents for shelter. No federal money was there.
It is time for Americans to demand that this stop.
We need strong enforcement supported by Congress and the president. What we don’t need is the partisan sideshow going on in Washington, D.C. We need people to get to work and take care of this country.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.