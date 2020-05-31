It’s a sentiment as American as apple pie and worthy of Mark Twain.
But credit apparently goes to lawyer, politician and newspaper editor Gideon John Tucker who in 1866 observed: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”
In Idaho, at least for the eight or nine months the Legislature remains dormant between final adjournment each spring and when it reconvenes each January, your “life, liberty and property” remain safe.
For now, that is.
Unhappy with their inability to second-guess Gov. Brad Little’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a stay-at-home order and the subsequent staged reopening of the state, some lawmakers want the power to return to Boise at their choosing.
Among them is Sen. Dan Johnson. Speaking to the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence, the Lewiston Republican said: “If legislators had the authority to call ourselves back into order, we would already have done it. ... That’s not an attack on the governor or on public health. It just has to do with our responsibility as a Legislature.”
It’s unclear why the state’s constitutional convention left sole discretion to declare a special legislative session — and limit its agenda — to the governor. Idaho is among 13 states, including California and Texas, where the governor has that authority.
The rest, including all of Idaho’s neighbors, allow either the governor or lawmakers to declare a special session. Nevada, Utah and Washington require a two-thirds legislative majority. In Montana, Oregon and Wyoming, a simple majority is sufficient.
Idaho has resorted to special sessions sparingly — although one, called by then interim-Gov. Jim Risch in 2006, had disastrous results. In one day, Risch pushed through a repeal of the maintenance and operations property tax levy that would have spared public schools much of the financial grief they suffered during the last recession.
Johnson is correct when he says allowing the Legislature to reactivate itself would require an amendment to Idaho’s Constitution — which means rounding up two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate before persuading a majority of voters to go along with it at the next general election.
Even with that power, however, the Legislature would be limited in how it could impede Little’s response to the next emergency. The governor’s powers are embedded in the state constitution as well as state law.
Despite high-profile protests to the contrary, the public is with Little. Polls show three-quarters of Idahoans supporting the governor’s handling of the crisis.
In any event, Idaho’s Legislature is hardly the passive partner in state government. Should lawmakers gain the ability to go back to work on their own, the scales of power would tip even more in their direction than they already do.
Idaho’s Constitution gives them the ability to block an executive agency’s rules and regulations by resolution. In many states, doing so requires passage of a bill, and that means getting the governor’s signature.
Lawmakers control the purse — a power further enhanced because the legislative budget-writing machinery is so well designed.
Nor have lawmakers been shy about enhancing their status — whether it’s trying to evict Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from the Capitol or undermining state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s ability to do her job.
For at least a quarter-century, governors have become increasingly deferential toward the 105 lawmakers.
And Idaho’s governor is a relatively weak office. Major elements of state government — Fish and Game, taxation, transportation and education — answer to appointed boards or the voters, not to him.
Among the limited tools enhancing his authority is a line-item veto over budget details— but it’s rarely used — and the ability to make a veto stick after the Legislature goes home. Both would be severely tested were lawmakers empowered to call themselves back to Boise for an override vote.
Responding to a once-in-a-century emergency has transformed Little into a historic governor. Johnson is as thoughtful a lawmaker as they come. But nothing Little has done justifies another legislative power grab. — M.T.